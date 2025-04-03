Lucid Software Acquires Airfocus To Deepen Support For Product Teams With Enhanced Product Management And Roadmapping Capabilities

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration and work acceleration, today announced it has acquired airfocus , an AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform designed to help teams prioritize and build the right products faster. The acquisition expands Lucid's support for product teams by helping organizations structure product work, align teams, and provide leaders with greater visibility into strategic initiatives, further strengthening Lucid's product offerings as the most comprehensive solution for product development.

With airfocus, Lucid extends its ability to help teams not only generate ideas but also refine and execute on them with greater precision. Product managers, strategy leaders, and cross-functional teams can seamlessly transition from ideation in Lucidspark to structured product work in airfocus while maintaining alignment across workflows with Lucidchart's intelligent diagramming. Integrated with systems like Jira and Azure DevOps, this solution ensures that prioritized work flows smoothly into execution, providing teams with real-time visibility into dependencies, progress tracking, and overall strategic alignment. Together, Lucid and airfocus empowers teams to clarify priorities, adapt to evolving customer needs, and drive better product outcomes.

"At Lucid, we help our more than 100 million users see and build the future by giving them the tools to collaborate, align, and accelerate execution," said Dave Grow, CEO of Lucid. "With airfocus, we're going even deeper in supporting product teams, ensuring they have an end-to-end solution that brings together unstructured creativity and collaboration, and structured planning and delivery. With this acquisition, we are furthering our commitment to enable work acceleration, empowering teams to streamline priorities, collaborate efficiently, and drive impactful results."

airfocus has redefined product management with its flexible, modular approach, providing solutions for roadmapping, prioritization, and outcome-driven planning. Already trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, airfocus enables teams to make better decisions and move quickly, acting as a single source of truth for product strategy and planning. This milestone represents the next chapter in airfocus's growth, supported by investors like XAnge, Nauta Capital, and others, and sets the stage for continued innovation and impact for product teams worldwide.

"airfocus was created to solve the challenges I faced firsthand as a product manager-scattered roadmaps, misaligned communication, and a lack of transparency," said Malte Scholz, CEO and co-founder of airfocus. "Since then, airfocus has become the most flexible, AI-powered product management platform, giving teams a structured system of record to align strategy, roadmaps, and execution. By joining Lucid, we can accelerate that vision, providing product leaders with an even more powerful and connected solution that bridges ideation, planning, and execution. Together, we're empowering teams to build the right products, faster and with greater clarity."

Starting today, Lucid and airfocus users can leverage new integrations that connect strategy to delivery in a more seamless and structured way. In the coming months, users can expect expanded functionality and enhanced collaboration between the platforms as Lucid and airfocus deepen their integrations, streamline workflows, and deliver even more powerful solutions to help product teams drive alignment and execution.

To learn more about the acquisition and the new integrations available today, visit here .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration and work acceleration, helping teams see and build the future by turning ideas into reality. Its products include the Visual Collaboration Suite (Lucidchart and Lucidspark ) and airfocus . The Visual Collaboration Suite, combined with powerful accelerators for Agile, cloud, and process transformation, empowers organizations to streamline work, foster alignment, and drive business transformation at scale. airfocus, an AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform, extends these capabilities by helping teams prioritize work, define product strategy, and align execution with business goals. The most used visual collaboration platform by the Fortune 500, Lucid's solutions are trusted by more than 100 million users across enterprises worldwide-including Google, GE, and NBC Universal. Lucid partners with leaders such as Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, and has received numerous awards for its products, growth, and workplace culture. Learn more at lucid .

About airfocus

airfocus is the AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform that keeps complex product teams and stakeholders aligned – no matter how differently they operate. airfocus, now part of Lucid Software, helps product teams bring their roadmaps, prioritization and customer insights under one roof, streamlining decision-making, and connecting strategy with execution. Trusted by global product teams at Ricoh, GoodYear and Wago, airfocus gives product teams the flexibility and clarity to build the right products. Learn more at airfocus .

SOURCE Lucid Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED