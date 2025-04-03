New Book 'Awesome Shade Gardens' Offers Step-By-Step Plans For Shaded Landscapes

Cover of Awesome Shade Gardens by Janis Fedorowick, a comprehensive guide to planning, designing, and installing vibrant gardens in shaded spaces.

Discover how to turn shaded spaces into lush, vibrant retreats with this essential guide from a leading landscape architect. Available now on Amazon.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shade gardens don't have to be dull. In Awesome Shade Gardens, released today, landscape architect Janis Fedorowick-who has designed landscapes in 15 countries over 35 years-dispels the myth that shade means lifeless planting. Her definitive guide empowers gardeners to create lush, vibrant shade gardens bursting with color, texture, biodiversity, and high-quality, themed designs.What sets Awesome Shade Gardens apart is its focus on comprehensive design rather than just plant selection. "I take readers through a step-by-step illustrated sample design, transforming a typical shaded backyard into a combined Zen and secret garden, describing my thoughts and decisions along the way," explains Fedorowick, a registered landscape architect. "Readers will see how to transform a blank piece of paper into a creative, colorful, and intriguing shade garden design.”Across six chapters, Fedorowick's global expertise shines through in unique additions like her original research on tree roots and a professional cost-estimation method, rarely found in gardening books. "My own shade garden, once an erosion nightmare, became a thriving tapestry of hellebore, astilbe, and trilliums providing color, charm, and intrigue throughout the seasons," she shares. "That's the transformation I want for every reader.”The book also features a comprehensive catalog of 500 shade-loving plants, tailored to U.S. and Canadian hardiness zones (2-12), with expert tips on companion planting and plant selection according to shade preference.Whether you're a beginner seeking step-by-step guidance or an expert craving advanced techniques, Awesome Shade Gardens blends practical tools with design inspiration. From woodland retreats to Japanese-style havens or shade-friendly cottage gardens, Fedorowick's strategies show a clear path to transform shaded spaces into a stunning garden.Awesome Shade Gardens is available now on Amazon , ready to turn shadowy spaces into spectacular showcases.

Guy Rinzema

Aster & Ink

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.