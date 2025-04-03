403
150 Banned Fans Are Not Allowed to Attend 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
(MENAFN) Around 150 supporters from Chelsea and Manchester City, who have formerly gone under Football Banning Orders, will not be allowed to attend the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025, as reported by UK media outlets.
Under recent regulations that were implemented on Wednesday, individuals with bans are required to hand over their travel documents, including their passports. Failure to comply could result in up to six months of imprisonment or an unlimited fine.
The event, which FIFA will host for the first time using a revised format, will involve 32 clubs in total. These teams will be split into eight groups, each consisting of four teams, and will compete in single-match fixtures.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages, which will follow a single-elimination format.
The victorious team of the FIFA Club World Cup will be awarded a prize of USD125 million, while the overall prize pool for the 32 participating clubs will amount to USD1 billion.
