TOP CONTEMPORARY JAZZ SAXOPHONIST JESSY J RETURNS TO LATIN JAZZ ROOTS WITH NEW ALBUM TERRANOVA APRIL 4

TOP LATIN JAZZ SAXOPHONIST RELEASES NEW ALBUM TERRANOVA

Reunites with GRAMMY Winning Producer Paul Brown Dynamic Duo First Joined Forces in 2008 for Jessy's debut hit album“Tequila Moon”

LOS ANGELES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Many significant events rocked the world in 2008--most notably Barack Obama being elected the first African American president. Musically, Britney Spears made a comeback, Beyonce and Jay-Z tied the knot, and in the world of contemporary jazz a new star was born. Latin jazz saxophonist Jessy J 's debut album and single "Tequila Moon" topped the charts and was named Song of the Year by Billboard Magazine and Radio and Records.

With the release of her 10th studio album, TERRANOVA , Jessy J continues to add magical musical milestones to a celebrated career now spanning 17 years. With eight chart topping Billboard albums, 13 top singles, a strong Spotify presence and sold-out world tours, her unique artistry has established her as one of the most in-demand and sought-after saxophonists in the genre.

TERRANOVA reunites Jessy with multi-GRAMMY·-winning producer Paul Brown for their fifth studio album together. It was Brown who produced "Tequila Moon" and for TERRANOVA they've created an exciting 8-song sequel showcasing her sweet spot of blending contemporary jazz with a sensual Latin flair.

Just as on "Tequila Moon," Jessy and Brown worked with two distinctive ensembles. The group the saxophonist says conveys an“East coast vibe” is anchored by GRAMMY nominated bassist Brian Bromberg and includes performances on various songs by keyboardists and guitarists Jeffrey Leroy Smith, Buddy Jordan and Shane Theriot, guitarist Derryl Bannerman, with Brown contributing percussion. The team representing the“classic LA sound” on three of TERRANOVA's core tracks includes Bromberg, Theriot (on guitars), keyboardists David Garfield (who also plays piano and Rhodes) and Jay Rowe (keyboard strings), drummer Gorden Campbell and percussionist Richie Gajate Garcia. While the“East Coasters” recorded at Brown's home base, The Funky Joint in Sherman Oaks, CA, the“West Coast” crew's songs were tracked at Yaniv's studio in Woodland Hills and engineered by Yaniv.

Jessy's desire for TERRANOVA to have no boundaries on the material led her to carry on her unique tradition of including re-imaginings of beloved classics amidst new songs she wrote solo and co-wrote with Brown, Bromberg and Smith and with Brown, Bromberg and Theriot. Drawing from three genres she loves, Jessy creates a hip, thumping, brass-fired jam on Grover Washington's pre-smooth jazz classic“Mister Magic,” and with the Garfield-led contingent showcases her lovely, soulful lead vocals (in English, rather than the original Portuguese) on the Jobim classic“No More Blues” and a balmy, tropical Latin pop/soul flavored“Piel Canela” - a mid-60s favorite of Jessy's father written by Puerto Rican singer Bobby Capó and popularized by Eydie Gormé and Trio Los Panchos. TERRANOVA'S five stellar originals featuring Jessy's rich, emotional tenor style include the opening title track, the soaring“Beso Del Sol,”“My Everything” (the first single release) a smooth/Latin jazz fusion titled“Right on Time” and the spirited, free-flowing magic of“Fresh” which harkens back to a song from "Tequila Moon" titled“PB 'N' J”; both Brown collaborations began acoustically, with Jessy playing piano and sax during the session.

“Recording an album like TERRANOVA with songs that touch my heart and so many amazing musicians is the perfect way to reflect on where I've been and set the tone, for where I'm headed,” Jessy says.“It was also wonderful to work with Paul again because he always brings out a different side of my playing than when I produce myself. These songs were created from a truly special place in my heart, and something interesting happened while recording this new album-I felt so at peace, calm, content, and confident. I think you'll feel that energy in TERRANOVA."

"MY EVERYTHING" BY JESSY J FROM NEW ALBUM "TERRANOVA"

