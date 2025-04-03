OT Cyber Direct Launches Marketplace To Simplify OT Security Technology Purchases And Deployment For Smbs

Industry Experts Create Marketplace of Tested, Value Priced, Easy to Install OT Security Technologies to Secure Industrial Networks From Cyber-Attacks.

SANDWICH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OT Cyber Direct proudly announces the launch of its innovative digital marketplace, designed to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with tested and cost effective Operational Technology (OT) security applications. The new platform, OTCyberDirect, aims to help businesses reduce risk to their industrial networks by offering a curated selection of cost effective cybersecurity solutions that are easy to procure, install, and manage.

OTSecurityDirect has partnered with leading security vendors to offer a variety of OT security products, spanning multiple disciplines:

-Perimeter Monitoring, OT Dashboards & Industrial Firewalls: Fortinet

-OT Network Segmentation & Remote Access: Blastwave

-AI-Powered OT Network Security Monitoring : IOT365

-Data Diodes & Network Taps: Garland, Inc.

Each product available on the marketplace has been rigorously tested in OT Cyber Direct's labs to ensure ease of deployment and usability. Customers will have access to installation videos, FAQs, and transparent pricing, enabling them to make informed purchasing decisions without requiring extensive internal testing or third-party consultation.

“Our goal is to provide OT network professionals and their system integration partners with products that fit a DIY model, rather than relying on large consulting firms,” said Jim Crowley, co-founder of OT Cyber Direct.“By offering tested solutions in a streamlined marketplace, we're empowering SMBs to take control of their OT security challenges.”

OT Cyber Direct was founded by a team of seasoned experts in the OT security space, including Jim Crowley (Industrial Defender, Security Matters, Lockheed Martin), Phil Dunbar (Industrial Defender, GE, Siemens), and Ian Crowley, who has led marketing initiatives for CyberX(acquired by Microsoft), Nozomi, Industrial Defender, and Network Perception(acquired by Dragos). Together, they bring decades of experience to revolutionize how SMBs secure their industrial environments.

For more information, visit OTCyberDirect

Jim Crowley

OT Cyber Direct

+1 508-289-1195

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.