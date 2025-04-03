Baltimore to Boston: Neo Contemporary Art Exhibition

B2B is a bi-city exhibition featuring artists Stephen Towns, Ernest Shaw Jr., Ada Pinkston, Heejo Kim, Ainsley Burrows, V Walton, Anysa Saleh and Ethan Hoskins.

- Kirk Shannon-ButtsBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Baltimore to Boston: Neo Contemporary Art is an inter-American-city exhibition featuring the artwork of Stephen Towns, Ernest Shaw Jr., Ada Pinkston, Heejo Kim, Ainsley Burrows, V Walton, Anysa Saleh, and Ethan Hoskins. The exhibition opens on Friday, May 2nd at 5PM in the LaiSun Keane Gallery in Boston's SoWa Art + Design District. The Artists and Curator Talk will take place on Saturday, May 3rd at 1PM.Curated by noted Contemporary Art curator, Kirk Shannon-Butts, in collaboration with gallerist, LaiSun Keane, the exhibition connects one of the current most vibrant art scenes, Baltimore, with the lively New England creative community of Boston. Baltimore to Boston presents eight (8) Baltimore based artists who embody the evolution of what curator Shannon-Butts has coined as the Baltimore Art Movement. The Movement is an exuberant creative movement expanding narratives of form, medium, scale, scope, and theory. Viewers will find V Walton's sculptural mix of tradition and nature, rising art star Stephen Towns's rendering of American history through the invisible African American patriot; Ainsley Burrows' abstraction of global urban chaos, Heejo Kim's close and colorful emotional figurative, Ethan Hoskins' found and reestablishment of materials, Ada Pinkston's study of self and womanhood, Anysa Saleh's exploration of her Yemeni culture and Muslim identity, and one of the pillars of the movement, Ernest Shaw Jr.'s cerebral pentimento of ancestry, extraction, community, and presence.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Kirk to celebrate and welcome this rich and talented community of artists. Kirk shares our gallery's ethos and commitment to centering diversity in our curatorial programs. Baltimore has long been a city of artistic excellence, home to renowned artists such as Derrick Adams, Fred Wilson, Joyce J. Scott, and Amy Sherald. We are honored to showcase the next generation of rising talent from this vibrant community and to host Kirk and the eight exceptional artists featured in this exhibition,” says gallery owner, LaiSun Keane.Two years in the making, Baltimore to Boston is another Baltimore City story that speaks to and captures the current state of American coexistence. The work featured in the exhibition is dynamic and speaks to the duality of being American in all its regions, layers, colors, and unfolds the spirit of contemporary heritage from the perspective of one of the nation's most vibrant art scenes.“Baltimore to Boston is designed to create space and platforms to showcase the best of contemporary art. The exhibition was created to connect history, art, and future. I have already begun discussions to take the exhibition to Accra, Ghana, with more artists and more stories,” states curator Shannon-Butts.

