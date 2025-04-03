Panchayat's Sachiv Ji Promises To Return With A New Season This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) As the beloved web series 'Panchayat' celebrates 5 years of its release, Prime Video announced the much-awaited season 4 of the comedy-drama.

Season 4 of 'Panchayat' is set to premiere on July 2 on Prime Video, continuing the journey of its beloved characters and their unforgettable slice-of-life story. After three award-winning and widely acclaimed seasons, 'Panchayat' has cemented itself as a fan favorite, captivating audiences with its simple yet deeply relatable storytelling, brilliant performances, and endearing rural charm. As the journey continues, the expectations from season 4 are sky-high.

The comedy-drama follows the journey of Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate, who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. The latest season of the show will feature Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigating new challenges and embarking on some quirky adventures.

Produced by The Viral Fever, 'Panchayat' has been created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, along with Chandan Kumar.

While Chandan Kumar has provided the script for the drama, Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya are the directors.

'Panchayat Season 4' will feature the much-loved returning cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.

Refreshing your memory, season 3 of 'Panchayat' ended on a huge cliffhanger, leaving the fans with the question - will Abhishek leave Phulera or not since his transfer is uncertain and his relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa) is still not settled?

In addition to this, the upcoming 'Panchayat' season will also include some exciting twists and turns with the panchayat elections in the works, and Abhishek's CAT results pending.

It is also believed that along with the old cast, some new characters might also be entering the show in season 4.