Charlotte, NC 28273, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BudPop, a leading name in the natural wellness industry, was recognized by WashingtonCityPaper as the #1 brand for THCa vape carts.

The announcement came as a part of the publication's annual review of natural wellness products across the United States based on customer feedback and overall market reputation.

What does it hold for Budpop?

Here's what Jake Smith, the brand's Marketing Executive , had to say,

“This recognition from WashingtonCityPaper validates our efforts and motivates us to continue leading the way in quality and innovation. We are truly honored to receive this acknowledgment and are committed to making top-tier THCa products that meet our valued customers' highest standards of purity and performance.”

What WashingtonCityPaper Had to Say About BudPop's Vape Carts?

The annual review highlighted BudPop as the top customer choice for hemp-based wellness products, praising its exceptional standards regarding quality, ingredient composition, and commitment to transparency.

According to the publication, BudPop's THCa vape carts stand out for their potency, purity, and natural terpene profiles, enhancing flavor, mental balance, and overall well-being effects of users. The review also commended BudPop for its rigorous rounds of lab testing at both in-house and independent third-party laboratories, ensuring every batch that reaches customers' doorsteps is clean and verified.

WashingtonCityPaper described BudPop's THCa carts as delivering a powerful yet smooth draw, making them a preferred option for both seasoned cannabis users and newcomers looking for a premium experience. The recognition further solidified BudPop's reputation as an emerging pioneer in the US and global THCa market.

Why Did BudPop's THCA Carts WIN?

After a thorough analysis of customer reviews and opinions, here is why Washington City Paper believes BudPop's carts deserved to win this year.



Quality & Purity – Many Budpop users have actively appreciated the quality of its carts and backed their third-party lab testing claims for purity and potency. For transparency, the brand publishes all the lab reports on its official site.

Natural Ingredients – The jury found that Budpop's products offered the purest and cleanest effects, owing to their sourcing from premium, US-grown organic hemp, free from any traces of chemical and synthetic pesticides.

Innovative Formulations – Budpop is leading the way in vape manufacturing by combining advanced extraction methods with high-performance vape technology. It's products deliver a smooth, flavorful, and potent vaping experience that meets the needs of both new and experienced users. Customer Trust – The brand alone has the highest number of five-star ratings supported by genuine, positive customer feedback, not just on its official site but in other reputable, niche-specific review platforms as well.

How This Award Can Shape the Future of the U.S. Natural Wellness Industry?

Besides indicating the rising consumer demand for high-quality, lab-tested, and transparently sourced hemp-based wellness products in the US, Budpop is featured as the top choice for THCa vapes, especially their blue dream THC-A vapes . It also highlights the importance of innovation, safety, and consistency in setting new benchmarks for excellence and consumer trust.

Many experts hope that this award will likely encourage other brands to catch up and prioritize product integrity above everything else.

About Budpop

BudPop is a trusted hemp-based wellness brand that has been offering premium, high-quality, lab-tested products to its valued customers for decades. The brand stands by its 100% commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation in terms of hemp sourcing, ingredient composition, product technology, extraction methods, lab testing, and more.

With a mission to promote hemp as a viable natural wellness solution across the US, BudPop continues to expand its product line with its new collections of THCa vape carts, THCa flower, THC gummies, CBD oils, tinctures, cannabis flowers, and more.





