Italian Officials Criticize U.S. Tariffs Imposed on EU
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her disapproval of the United States for implementing tariffs on the European Union, describing it as a “wrong measure.”
Her comments followed an announcement by United States Leader Donald Trump that he would impose 20 percent tariffs on EU goods, fulfilling his long-standing promise to implement reciprocal tariffs on countries globally.
Meloni stated in a Facebook post, “I consider the US imposing customs tariffs on the EU to be a wrong measure, and it is not in the interest of either party.”
She emphasized the importance of resolving the issue by saying, “We will do everything we can to reach an agreement with the US because we believe such a trade war would inevitably weaken the West and benefit other global players."
She reassured that Italy would collaborate with its European partners to protect the nation's economic interests while addressing the risks of a potential trade conflict.
Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani also underscored the need to avoid a trade war with the US. He warned that the newly imposed tariffs would negatively impact both US and European citizens.
“We are already working with our EU and European partners to assess the situation and develop a joint response. A pragmatic response based on dialogue is necessary,” Tajani noted.
Furthermore, Tajani stressed the need for robust and constructive negotiations that would address US concerns while defending Europe’s legitimate interests. “Our government will not leave Italy's production system vulnerable and will work to diversify the markets for our products in line with our export action plan,” he concluded.
