Telehouse Canada Announces Leadership Transition As It Enters Its Next Phase Of Growth

Telehouse Canada , a leading colocation data centre service provider, has appointed Atsushi Kubo as the new President & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Atsushi Kubo, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, brings extensive experience in business strategy and operational execution, joining Telehouse Canada in 2023 from parent company KDDI , a Japanese telecommunications provider. Prior to this, Kubo spent four years at Telehouse Europe as Head of Product and Business Development, where he played a key role in strategic business operations, leading product strategy and expansion. Kubo's expertise in global data centre management was instrumental in identifying and leading the acquisition that positioned Telehouse Canada for long-term success. Over the past year, he has overseen the execution of the company's business plan while managing daily operations as a senior leader. In his new role, Kubo will lead the company's ongoing expansion plans and new growth initiatives, ensuring continued excellence in connectivity and data centre services.

"I am honoured to step into this role and to have the opportunity to lead a dynamic team dedicated to delivering premier solutions and services to the Canadian market. As we continue to innovate and grow to meet sector demands, our priority will be ensuring Canadian businesses can leverage the benefits of superior colocation and best-in-class connectivity services," said Atsushi Kubo, President & CEO of Telehouse Canada.

Telehouse Canada operates three carrier-neutral data centres in downtown Toronto that act as a central hub for internet service providers (ISPs), application service providers (ASPs) and Canada's largest telecommunication carrier networks. Under Satoshi Adachi's leadership, the company successfully transitioned to KDDI ownership, expanding its operations and strengthening its industry position. As Telehouse Canada embarks on its next phase of growth, Kubo's appointment as President & CEO marks a pivotal moment for the KDDI subsidiary, which is uniquely positioned to play a critical role in supporting Canadian businesses in the evolving digital landscape.

“It has been a privilege to lead Telehouse Canada during this period of transformation and growth,” said Satoshi Adachi.“I am confident that under Kubo's leadership, the company will continue to strengthen its position in Canada's data centre and connectivity landscape.”

About Telehouse

Telehouse is a leading global data centre service provider under KDDI group, bringing together more than 3,000 business partners including carriers, mobile and content providers, enterprises, cloud providers and financial services companies. Established in 1989, Telehouse provides reliable, secure, and flexible colocation, enabling organizations to accelerate speed to market and create business opportunities through fast, efficient and secure interconnections. For more information visit: telehouse

