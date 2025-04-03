Former Mitsubishi IP Leader To Head Sisvel Japan

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Yoshinori Shimizu has become managing director of the Japanese office of Sisvel, Europe's biggest and longest-established patent pool operator. The appointment coincides with the retirement of Tetsuro Fuse, who will continue to work with Sisvel in an advisory capacity.

Mr Shimizu is widely acknowledged as one of Japan's leading IP professionals and most recently served as Deputy General Manager of the Corporate Export Control Division at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, where he worked for 29 years.

During his time at Mitsubishi, Mr Shimizu was instrumental in shaping the company's global IP strategy, negotiating patent licensing agreements and resolving disputes. He has also played a key role in several patent pool initiatives, including those operated by Sisvel.

As managing director of Sisvel Japan, Mr Shimizu will work closely with Sisvel's global leadership team to drive the continued growth of the firm's licensing programmes in Japan and across Asia.

“Having worked with Sisvel as a business partner for nearly a decade, I greatly admire its creativity and dynamism,” Mr. Shimizu says.“Sisvel has achieved significant success in its mission to build a healthy innovation ecosystem by providing fair and efficient patent licensing programmes. It is truly an honour to join the team. I look forward to driving the continued development of Sisvel Japan, which has thrived under the leadership of Mr Fuse.”

“We are very grateful to Mr Fuse for his valuable contributions to Sisvel, and I am excited to now welcome Mr Shimizu to the team,” says Sisvel CEO Mattia Fogliacco.“Japan plays a critical role in so many of the technologies we deal with, and we have cultivated deep relationships with Japanese companies on both the licensor and licensee sides. Today's announcement signals our commitment to maintaining a strong presence in this vital market.”

