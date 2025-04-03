403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AAFT Star Premier League 2025 Concludes With Grand Award Ceremony Honoring Sporting Excellence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AAFT Star Premier League 2025 Concludes with Grand Award Ceremony Honoring Sporting Excellence
Noida, March 2025: The AAFT Star Premier League 2025 concluded with a spectacular Closing and Award Function, celebrating the outstanding achievements of student athletes from 17 different colleges under the AAFT umbrella. The event, held at Marwah Studios, was graced by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a World Record Holder in Sports and President of Marwah Studios, alongside distinguished guests from the sports fraternity.
The occasion was made even more special with the presence of: Sunia Godara, Asian Marathon Champion and popularly known as the“Marathon Queen.” Munna Khalid, International Gold Medalist and Olympic Para Shooter. Sanjeev Kapoor, Sports Enthusiast and Promoter, who played a pivotal role in encouraging young athletes. These esteemed personalities not only celebrated the victories of the young champions but also inspired them with their own stories of perseverance and triumph.
The league saw fierce yet friendly competition among students, with awards presented across eight different sports disciplines. A total of 168 awards were distributed in the following categories: Cricket, Badminton, Chess, Carrom Board, Race, Football, Table Tennis (Singles & Doubles) The winners showcased not only their athletic talent but also discipline, teamwork, and determination, proving the importance of sports in shaping character and leadership qualities.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah took the opportunity to share insights about his own World Record in Sports and his journey as a multi-faceted personality.“Sports is not just about winning medals; it's about pushing your limits, learning from failures, and continuously striving for excellence. It builds confidence, resilience, and a spirit of teamwork that is invaluable in every profession. I congratulate all the winners and participants for their enthusiasm and dedication,” said Dr. Marwah.
He also motivated the students from various colleges of AAFT, including: School of Cinema, School of Journalism, School of Still Photography, School of Advertising, PR & Events, School of Performing Arts, School of Music, School of Data Science, School of Animation & Fine Arts, School of Hospitality & Tourism, School of Fashion Design, School of Interior Design, School of Digital Media
School of Health & Wellness, and AAFT Short-Term Courses
The success of the AAFT Star Premier League 2025 was made possible with the dedicated efforts of the Sports Committee of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Prithvi Yoga Centre, which played a crucial role in supporting and organizing the event.
Other articles by AAFT
Noida, March 2025: The AAFT Star Premier League 2025 concluded with a spectacular Closing and Award Function, celebrating the outstanding achievements of student athletes from 17 different colleges under the AAFT umbrella. The event, held at Marwah Studios, was graced by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a World Record Holder in Sports and President of Marwah Studios, alongside distinguished guests from the sports fraternity.
The occasion was made even more special with the presence of: Sunia Godara, Asian Marathon Champion and popularly known as the“Marathon Queen.” Munna Khalid, International Gold Medalist and Olympic Para Shooter. Sanjeev Kapoor, Sports Enthusiast and Promoter, who played a pivotal role in encouraging young athletes. These esteemed personalities not only celebrated the victories of the young champions but also inspired them with their own stories of perseverance and triumph.
The league saw fierce yet friendly competition among students, with awards presented across eight different sports disciplines. A total of 168 awards were distributed in the following categories: Cricket, Badminton, Chess, Carrom Board, Race, Football, Table Tennis (Singles & Doubles) The winners showcased not only their athletic talent but also discipline, teamwork, and determination, proving the importance of sports in shaping character and leadership qualities.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah took the opportunity to share insights about his own World Record in Sports and his journey as a multi-faceted personality.“Sports is not just about winning medals; it's about pushing your limits, learning from failures, and continuously striving for excellence. It builds confidence, resilience, and a spirit of teamwork that is invaluable in every profession. I congratulate all the winners and participants for their enthusiasm and dedication,” said Dr. Marwah.
He also motivated the students from various colleges of AAFT, including: School of Cinema, School of Journalism, School of Still Photography, School of Advertising, PR & Events, School of Performing Arts, School of Music, School of Data Science, School of Animation & Fine Arts, School of Hospitality & Tourism, School of Fashion Design, School of Interior Design, School of Digital Media
School of Health & Wellness, and AAFT Short-Term Courses
The success of the AAFT Star Premier League 2025 was made possible with the dedicated efforts of the Sports Committee of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Prithvi Yoga Centre, which played a crucial role in supporting and organizing the event.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment