Donald Trump Makes A Bold Promise: 'The Largest Tax Cuts In History, With No Cuts To Medicare Or Social Security'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has pledged the "largest tax cuts in history" while assuring that Medicare and Social Security will remain untouched. Speaking at the Rose Garden, White House, as he announced the closely watched reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods , Trump emphasised his commitment to lowering the tax burden on Americans without affecting key social programs.

"We are going to announce the largest tax cuts in history, and we will not cut Medicare, Social Security ," Trump stated.

Further details on the proposed tax cuts, including specific reductions and eligibility criteria, are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Elon Musk's DOGE begins cost-cutting, sparks backlash

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE ), headed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk , has begun implementing aggressive cost-cutting measures across federal agencies. The initiative, aimed at reducing government spending, has already led to staff reductions and operational streamlining.

Among the areas feeling the impact are major entitlement programs, including Social Security , Medicare, and Medicaid, raising concerns about potential future cuts. Critics argue that these reductions could hurt millions of Americans who rely on these benefits, while supporters claim the reforms are necessary to curb government waste.

The cuts have sparked a growing backlash, with lawmakers and advocacy groups pushing back against any reductions that could affect retirees and low-income citizens. Despite the criticism, Musk and Trump's administration maintain that DOGE will make the government more efficient without compromising essential services.

In a February interview with Fox News, Donald Trump stated that he would not cut Medicaid, the federal-state health insurance program primarily serving low-income Americans. However, congressional Republicans are pushing for significant Medicaid cuts as part of their plan to extend tax reductions.