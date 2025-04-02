$TOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Urges Shareholders Of FNA, BECN, QTRX, PLYA To Take Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating:

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA ) , relating to the proposed merger with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Zimmer Biomet will acquire all outstanding shares of Paragon 28 common stock for $13.00 per share. Paragon 28 shareholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling holders to receive up to $1.00 per share in cash if certain revenue milestones are achieved.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for April 16, 2025.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN ) , relating to the proposed merger with QXO, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Beacon shareholders will receive $124.35 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on April 14, 2025.



Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX ) , relating to the proposed merger with Akoya Biosciences. Under the terms of the agreement, Akoya shareholders will receive 0.318 shares of Quanterix common stock for each share of Akoya common stock owned. Quanterix shareholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA ) , relating to the proposed merger with Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Hyatt will acquire all outstanding shares of Playa for $13.50 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Tender Offer expires on April 25, 2025.

