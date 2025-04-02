AARP Pennsylvania Warns Of IRS Impersonation Scams Ahead Of Tax Season

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As tax season nears, AARP Pennsylvania is alerting residents aged 50 and older about a rise in scams involving criminals posing as IRS agents. These fraudsters aim to steal money and personal information by exploiting fear and uncertainty.

IRS impostor scams often start with a phone call, letter, email, or even a knock at the door. Scammers may claim the target owes taxes, is under investigation, or is due a refund. Victims are pressured to provide data or make fast payments through untraceable means like gift cards or cryptocurrency.

"Scammers are becoming increasingly aggressive and creative in impersonating the IRS," said Mary Bach, AARP Pennsylvania Volunteer and Chair of the Consumer Issues Task Force. "They rely on fear and urgency to push people into acting before verifying if a claim is legitimate. Knowing how the real IRS communicates is critical to staying safe."

In 2023, government impersonation scams cost Americans over $394 million, a 63% increase from 2022, according to FBI data. The IRS typically initiates communication by mail through the U.S. Postal Service, not by phone, text, social media, or email. In-person visits are now rare and pre-scheduled. AARP Pennsylvania urges everyone to watch for red flags: contact by phone, email, or text; threats of arrest or legal action; demands for instant payment; and unusual payment methods.

"You must pause and verify any IRS-related contact," said David Kalinoski, AARP Associate State Director. "If you get a suspicious call or message, don't engage. Instead, hang up, close the door, and contact the IRS directly."

To stay safe:



Ignore unsolicited IRS messages or calls.

Never share personal or payment information by phone or email.

Report suspicious activity right away. Use the official IRS site (irs ) to verify notices and payment options.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Pennsylvania Fraud Resource Page at aarp/pafraud .

