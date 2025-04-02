NSC Calls For Action During Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Preventable Crashes Continue to Take Lives-NSC Urges Drivers to Stay Focused

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of preventable roadway deaths in America. This April during Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the National Safety Council calls for immediate action to address this crisis.

Distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking and using in-car infotainment systems make it harder to focus on the road and drive safely. Collaborative action against this avoidable cause of tragedy must be taken to ensure safer roadways.

Tasha Hairston Springs learned this lesson almost fatally when she texted while driving 70 mph without a seat belt and crashed into a highway barrier.

"When people use their phones while driving, they convince themselves it can't wait and that nothing will happen to them," said Hairston, now a survivor and advocate against distracted driving. "That inexcusable mistake nearly cost me my life and put others in danger. I thought responding to my daughter was urgent – but I never considered it could have been the last time I spoke to her."

"Unfortunately, distracted driving isn't a new phenomenon by any means," said Mark Chung, executive vice president of safety leadership and advocacy at NSC. "Despite so many tragic crashes caused by this devastating trend, distracted driving remains an overlooked aspect of everyday life for millions of drivers in the U.S. Decisive actions from the industry and policymakers are essential to making lasting progress in the fight against distracted driving. By working together, we can create safer roads for everyone."

NSC urges legislators, drivers and stakeholders to support the Safe System Approach which takes a holistic view of roadway safety. Effective policies, vehicle technologies that minimize distractions, improved infrastructure and responsible drivers remain crucial to preventing these avoidable tragedies. This framework can drive meaningful progress toward zero traffic deaths – the only acceptable amount.

The National Safety Council observance of this year's Distracted Driving Awareness Month is sponsored by The Home Depot. To learn more about preventing distracted driving, visit nsc/justdrive .

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE National Safety Council

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED