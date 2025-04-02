Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani And German Presidents Attend Concert At Heydar Aliyev Center

2025-04-02 03:16:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 2, a concert program featuring pieces of famous Azerbaijani and German composers was organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Azernews reports that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and First Lady Elke Büdenbender attended the event.

Following the concert, a banquet was organized.

