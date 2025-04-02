Depin Summit Africa 2025 Announced For July 2Nd In Mombasa And July 4-5Th In Zanzibar

DePIN Summit Africa , the premier global event for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), is set to return in 2025, taking place on July 2nd in Mombasa, Kenya , and July 4th-5th in Zanzibar, Tanzania . The summit, organized by EV3, Share , and ThreeFold , will gather industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the transformative potential of decentralized infrastructure globally.

Following the success of the 2024 edition, which brought together some of the most influential voices in DePIN, this year's Africa Summit is poised to expand DePIN's impact even further. There is a stellar lineup of speakers, including Kristof de Spiegeleer & Florian Fournier (Co-Founders, ThreeFold), Jose Aycart (Co-Founder, Share), Sal Gala (Co-Founder, EV3), Neil Chatterjee (CEO, Dawn), Alireza Ghods (Co-Founder, Natix), Robin Wingardh (Co-Founder, Wingbits), Raullen Chai (Co-Founder, IoTeX), Addiel Lopez (Co-Founder, Quantinium) and other leading entrepreneurs, alongside local industry and government leaders.

DePIN Summit Africa 2025 promises to deliver high-impact keynotes, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, fostering the next wave of innovation in decentralized infrastructure.

For more information and to secure spot, users can visit

About DePIN Summit Africa

is the leading global event focused on Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks. It brings together industry leaders, investors, and innovators to discuss the future of decentralized infrastructure, sustainability, and blockchain-powered solutions.

About the Organizers



ThreeFold : A decentralized cloud and edge computing platform revolutionizing the internet.

EV3 : A leading investment firm focused on decentralized infrastructure networks. Share : A next-generation internet network focused on coordinating the buildout of internet infrastructure to provide fast, unlimited Wi-Fi across Africa.

Users can join the conversation on social media with #DePINSummit2025 .