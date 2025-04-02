Minitool Unveils Video Converter 4.0 With A Fresh, Intuitive Interface

VANCOUVER, BC, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has released a new version of its video conversion tool – MiniTool Video Converter 4.0 . This update brings a whole new user interface and optimized features.

New Upgrade Highlights in MiniTool Video Converter 4.0



Revamp the user interface, optimize the software features, and streamline the operation process.

Show the bitrate of the source and converted audio files.

Support searching for specific recorded files by file name. Fix the issue that the converted encoding format doesn't match the selected encoding format.

Revamp the UI and Optimize the Software Features and Operation Process

MiniTool Video Converter 4.0 introduces a new user interface and optimizes the software features and operation process. One of the most noticeable changes in the UI update is that the page color has changed from black to white, making the page more aesthetically pleasing. Moreover, it adds a progress bar for importing files and a prompt for failed uploads. When you mouse over the uploaded file, the full name of the file will be displayed. MiniTool Video Converter version 4.0 also adds a process bar to show the conversion process.

Additionally, MiniTool Video Converter 4.0 will show the number of completed tasks and automatically jump to the Converted subtab once the conversions are completed. What's more, the newly added "Delete All" option is available for the Video Convert and Screen Record modules. When you use the "Delete All" option to remove the converted or recorded files, a window will pop up asking whether to delete the local files or not.

With the new user interface and optimized operation process, MiniTool Video Converter grants you a better experience.

Display the Bitrate of the Source and Converted Audio Files

Another new upgrade highlight in MiniTool Video Converter 4.0 is that it can display the bitrate of the source and converted audio files. Knowing the bitrate of source audio files can help reduce or increase the bitrate of the converted files for certain purposes.

Support Searching for Specific Recorded Files by File Name

A search feature is essential to efficiently locate a specific document among various files. Instead of manually scrolling through numerous files, you can find the file you need in seconds with a quick search feature.

MiniTool Video Converter 4.0 introduces a quick search feature in the Screen Record module, allowing recorded files to be easily located in the recording list by file name.

Fix the Conversion Issue

Furthermore, MiniTool Video Converter 4.0 addresses the issue that the converted encoding format doesn't match the selected encoding format. It ensures the consistency of the converted encoding format and the selected encoding format.

About MiniTool Video Converter

Developed by MiniTool Software Ltd., MiniTool Video Converter is a free and versatile application for Windows 11 and 10. It can work as a video/audio file converter and screen recorder.

As a file converter, it supports converting between video and audio files in a wide range of formats. Moreover, it can convert videos for devices and social media platforms, such as iPhone, iPad, Samsung, YouTube, and Instagram. You can also use it as a video/audio compressor to reduce file size by changing format, encoder, quality, resolution, or other parameters.

Besides, the screen recording feature of MiniTool Video Converter enables you to record the whole or part of the computer screen with the option to capture the system and microphone sounds . You can choose to record your screen at the original, high, or standard quality with 5 frame rate options, including 50fps, 30fps, 25fps, 20fps, and 15fps.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a dedicated software development company that provides complete software solutions in the video editing , data recovery , data backup , and partition management industry.

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited

