SAS And Kansas State University To Explore Water Quality Challenges With Data And AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At the Kansas Water Institute, we pursue evidence-based solutions for confronting the toughest water challenges of our time," said"Those solutions are rooted in data and require experts in agriculture and water, as well as leaders in technology, like those at SAS. Together, we can unleash the power of that data to provide Kansans reliable insights into drivers impacting water resources."

Like many states with strong agricultural economies, Kansas faces water-related challenges such as water scarcity, groundwater depletion, water quality issues and aging water infrastructure. SAS and the Kansas Water Institute are developing a data analytics and AI platform to enhance water quality insights across the state. Using the SAS Viya platform, the project will integrate various data sources, including well data, land use and water quality assessments, to comprehensively understand the state's water resources.

Beginning with data from the Kansas River Basin, the world's longest prairie-based river basin, the initiative will support evidence-based decisions, improve water resource conditions and identify best practices in water management. By fostering collaboration among state stakeholders and using the robust analytic and reporting capabilities of SAS Viya, the project aspires to address Kansas' water challenges effectively and sustainably.

With SAS Viya, the KWI can access a single, centralized data repository that integrates advanced analytics, AI and machine learning within one secure platform. The cohesive end-to-end analytics capabilities of Viya support seamless data management, transformation and visualization.

"KWI's research will not just inform how the state manages its precious water resources," said Julie Espy, SAS Senior Industry Consultant and former Director at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection . "The challenges of water scarcity and quality are concerns across the U.S. and the world. Aligned with KWI's mission, we hope to empower KWI with technology that increases the productivity of researchers and generates relevant insights for people around the world."

A legacy in education

Founded at North Carolina State University in 1976, SAS has supported education at every level for nearly 50 years. Colleges and universities use SAS in areas such as enrollment and retention, academic and institutional research, workforce development, teaching and learning. Learn more about SAS in higher education .

About Kansas State University

As the nation's first operational land-grant institution, Kansas State University has served the people of Kansas, the nation and the world since its founding in 1863 – and it continues to set the standard as a next-generation land-grant university. K-State offers an exceptional student experience across three physical campuses and online offerings, meeting students where they are and preparing them to achieve their personal and professional goals. The university is committed to its mission of teaching, research and service through industry-connected programs, impactful research-driven solutions, and a sharp focus on community engagement and economic prosperity.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

