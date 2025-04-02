Zelensky Discusses Veteran Policy With Ambassadors Of Titansua Project

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During his visit to Dnipro, President Volodymyr Zelensky held discussions on veterans' policy with ambassadors of the Titans project, an initiative focused on supporting Ukraine's defenders in their recovery and reintegration into civilian life.

The Head of State shared details of the meeting on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“During the meeting, we discussed veteran policy, particularly its implementation in the region - including veteran employment, cooperation with businesses, and sports-based rehabilitation. All great initiatives already working effectively in the regions should be scaled nationwide. It's very important for all of us to support our veterans who have endured a heroic path. We must work together to implement initiatives that will be effective and truly help all our people returning from the front,” Zelensky wrote.

According to the President's website , Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, highlighted that all 86 territorial communities in the region are actively implementing veterans' policy. The current priorities include employment opportunities for veterans, collaboration with businesses, and sports rehabilitation.































































Zelensky emphasized the importance of reintegrating veterans into civilian life, stating,“It is crucial that people return to life, that they are valued and needed. They are not different; they are the same, but they have walked a heroic path. If we can develop such a system nationwide, modeled after the Dnipropetrovsk region, all communities would be grateful”.

Veterans announced plans to establish the TitansUA association, with the initiative set to expand to other regions of Ukraine. Organizations in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson have already expressed interest in joining.

By the end of April, a new app is expected to launch, providing information on existing national and regional programs. Powered by artificial intelligence, the app will offer guidance on rehabilitation, obtaining necessary certificates, career development, training, and sports activities.

The TitansUA project is actively seeking land for the construction of social housing for veterans. A comprehensive plan for veterans' spaces in regional centers has been developed, featuring amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, administrative service center, and offices for legal counsel. Additionally, smaller veteran spaces tailored to district centers will be established based on this model.

Veterans highlighted the significance of feeling supported and valued, emphasizing the need to collaborate on essential initiatives for those returning from the frontlines.

Deputy Head of the President's Office, Iryna Vereshchuk, also participated in the meeting, where discussions included the nationwide deployment of a network of centers for training citizens in national resistance.

“Veterans should be the leaders and instructors in these centers. Their worldview and combat experience must form the foundation for building a sustainable system of citizen training for national resistance,” Vereshchuk stated.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Dnipro today and visited the hospital treating injured military personnel.