QVC Group Launches First U.S. 24/7 Live Social Shopping Experience With Tiktok Shop

Combining QVC Group's live video and retail expertise with TikTok's audience and shopping discovery for a seamless, always-on shopping experience

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC Group, part of QVC Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: QVCGA , QVCGB, QVCGP), today announced a strategic agreement to host 24/7 live shopping streams that feature QVC Group's brands, products, and talent on TikTok. Building on QVC Group's unmatched capabilities in live content production and discovery-driven retail, shoppers can join live shopping streams on the app at any time.

QVC Group is the original innovator in live shopping, with deep expertise in inspiring trust through exceptional brand storytelling, personalities, products and customer service. Across its video platforms, including HSN, QVC Group produces more live shoppable content than anyone else – 40,000+ hours per year, featuring 100+ celebrity partnerships and the company's own host-creators. Through its extensive brand relationships, QVC Group offers 400,000 products and ships over 200 million units a year to customers.

"We are uniquely suited to bring our large-scale, high-volume, live social shopping experience to TikTok, an extremely popular platform with over 170 million users," said David Rawlinson II, President and CEO, QVC Group, Inc. "We are excited to share our powerhouse lineup of celebrities, hosts, brands and products in this interactive format. Our agreement will be a catalyst to transform shopping and discovery, not only for QVC Group and TikTok Shop, but also for social shopping at large."

Since QVC launched on TikTok Shop in August 2024, over 74,000 TikTok creators have featured QVC items through their shoppable videos and livestreams on the app. Through this agreement, QVC Group will be making an even wider assortment of thousands of brands and products available. This opens the door for QVC Group to connect with even more creators on TikTok, who can share these exciting products with their audiences. The new experience will specifically feature original QVC and HSN content created just for TikTok.

"Live shopping on TikTok Shop, which blends entertainment, education, and commerce, is redefining how people discover and purchase products they love," said Nico Le Bourgeois, Head of US Operations for TikTok Shop. "QVC and HSN hosts have mastered live shopping moments for decades and we're thrilled to bring this entertaining shopping experience to TikTok's community."

TikTok Shop is a place where shopping is fun, and the experience of discovering new products and brands brings people joy. Since TikTok Shop launched in the US in 2023, the number of people shopping on the platform each month has nearly tripled.

