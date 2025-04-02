Sysmex's PA-100 AST System: Revolutionising UTI Diagnosis And Treatment With Precision

Sysmex's PA-100 AST System is redefining the standard of care for diagnosing and treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs). By combining cutting-edge nanofluidic technology with rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), the system delivers actionable results within 45 minutes - eliminating delays associated with traditional laboratory testing. In clinical settings, this advancement enables healthcare professionals to make timely, evidence-based decisions, improving patient outcomes.

Millions are suffering UTIs globally

UTIs are among the most common bacterial infections, affecting over 400 million people worldwide annually. Delays in diagnosis and reliance on empirical antibiotic treatments often lead to suboptimal outcomes, secondary infections and increased antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Sysmex's PA-100 AST System bridges this gap with reported sensitivity (84%) and specificity (99%), ensuring timely and precise care while reducing reliance on broad-spectrum antibiotics - a critical step in slowing the rise of AMR.

Alain Baverel, President & CEO Sysmex Europe SE, remarked,“The PA-100 AST System represents a pivotal innovation in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. By providing clinicians with rapid and precise diagnostic insights, we can transform how urinary tract infections are treated globally. This tool not only benefits patients but also strengthens the financial sustainability of healthcare systems.”

Recent budget impact modelling suggests that implementing the PA-100 AST System in Spanish public healthcare settings could contribute to cost efficiencies in UTI management. The analysis projects potential savings of approximately €323 million in the first year assuming 100% adoption, with projections indicating cumulative cost reductions over three years. These stem from anticipated reductions in secondary complications, hospital admissions and indirect costs such as productivity losses.

Takashi Ono, Member of the Managing Board and Senior Executive Officer & Managing Director of Sysmex Corporation, commented,“By addressing one of the leading causes of antibiotic misuse, Sysmex's PA-100 AST System aligns perfectly with global efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance. The system empowers healthcare providers with the data needed to make the right decision at the right time, benefiting patients and public health alike.”

PA-100 AST System was awarded the Longitude Prize

Beyond its economic and clinical utility, the system's achievements have been widely recognised. Last year, the PA-100 AST System was awarded the Longitude Prize, an £8 million award dedicated to innovations addressing AMR. This accolade underscores the system's capacity to enhance patient outcomes and mitigate the global AMR crisis.

Identifies bacteriuria within 15 minutes

The PA-100 AST System's innovative approach utilises a compact, smartphone-sized cartridge to identify bacteriuria in 15 minutes & determine effective antibiotics in the subsequent 30 minutes. This reduces treatment delays and complications.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022