Myfbaprep Named To The Financial Times Americas' Fastest Growing Companies List For Second-Consecutive Year

"We are proud to be named once again within the top 100 companies on the Financial Times' 'Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas' list," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "This prestigious recognition from one of the most trusted names in global business journalism reflects the strength of our strategy and the discipline with which we've executed it. Our team's relentless focus on global expansion, customer success, and operational excellence continues to set us apart. This award affirms that our model-combining premium service with flexible, tech-driven logistics-resonates in a rapidly evolving eCommerce landscape."

The Financial Times' (FT) list of "The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2025" can be found here . For more information about MyFBAPrep, visit myfbaprep .

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce logistics platform, delivering scalable, tech-enabled fulfillment solutions for high-growth brands, omnichannel sellers, and top Amazon merchants. With a network of 100+ warehouses and 85 million square feet of space across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, and Australia, MyFBAPrep powers Amazon FBA prep, direct-to-consumer (DTC) fulfillment, retail and wholesale distribution, and B2B logistics. The company's proprietary SaaS platform, Preptopia®, provides real-time inventory visibility, predictive analytics, and automated order routing-ensuring speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency at scale. Backed by premium customer service and dedicated account management, MyFBAPrep helps brands streamline operations, reduce costs, and scale faster. For more information, visit MyFBAPrep .

