Todyl Partners with SPECTRA to Revolutionize Cyber Insurance Solutions for MSPs and Their Clients

SPECTRA is the next generation cyber insurance and risk management platform offering services to MSPs and carriers.

The partnership helps MSPs tackle cyber insurance challenges for SMBs with better coverage, easier procurement, and warranty-backed security services

- John Nellen, Founder and CEO of Todyl

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Todyl , an industry leading cybersecurity platform, today announced a strategic partnership with SPECTRA , a next generation cyber insurance and risk management platform. Introduced at Todyl's inaugural Partner Summit, the partnership transforms how small and midsize businesses (SMBs) access cyber insurance by offering a simplified certification process, access to preferred coverage programs, and warranty-backed security guarantees that enable managed service providers (MSPs) to differentiate themselves.

SPECTRA uses a streamlined three-step certification process by validating the vendor solution first, then the MSP, and finally the client's implementation, simplifying and accelerating insurance procurement through top tier broker and insurance partners who recognize SPECTRA certification and related risk management data. This innovative approach directly ties security posture, internal controls, capabilities, and industry best practices to efficient insurance access, eliminating cumbersome questionnaires and workflows that have traditionally burdened MSPs and their SMB clients.

"Traditional approaches to assessing cyber risk rely heavily on questionnaires or external scans that lack necessary context, creating challenges across the insurance ecosystem. Insurers struggle to accurately quantify risk, MSPs face pressure and challenges aligning client security programs with complex policy requirements, and businesses frequently encounter substantial gaps between their expectations and policy realities when incidents occur." said John Nellen, Founder and CEO of Todyl.“SPECTRA's certification-based approach benefits the entire ecosystem by providing insurers with validated data about security implementations, enabling more accurate risk assessment. Using Todyl, MSPs can better protect SMBs with robust security practices, and this partnership ensures those efforts are properly recognized in the insurance process. We're proud to partner with SPECTRA to help MSPs demonstrate the effectiveness of their security services."

The groundbreaking program addresses fundamental flaws in the current cyber insurance model by:

●Offering Service Warranty Protection: MSPs can differentiate their security offerings by including robust warranty-backed services with clear, tangible financial guarantees, delivering greater confidence, trust, and competitive advantage in the marketplace.

●Eliminating Complex Questionnaires: Certified MSPs help clients bypass the lengthy technical questionnaires typically required for cyber insurance.

●Accessing Preferred Coverage Programs: Clients gain access to policies backed by institutional carriers including Lloyd's of London syndicates, with straightforward terms and fewer exclusions, reflecting their investments in security.

●Reducing Premiums: Clients have secured premium reductions of up to 36%, even in high-risk industries, or customers with incident history, including those who were previously denied coverage.

●Efficient procurement: Get insurance quotes delivered through broker partners in as little as 24 hours compared to sometimes weeks or months through traditional channels.

"The cyber insurance industry has been operating with a fundamental data gap – unable to effectively assess risk without visibility into how security is actually implemented and managed," said Edouard von Herberstein, Founder and CEO of SPECTRA. "By partnering with Todyl, we're creating trust between the insurance industry and MSPs, enabling insurers to better understand and price risk while helping businesses secure the protection they need."

The program is already delivering significant results for MSPs and their clients:

●A US-based MSP serving high-risk industries secured a 36% premium reduction after being declined coverage by a market-leading carrier

●A large international research organization secured comprehensive coverage after being rejected by leading carriers

●A UK MSP with $100M+ in revenue reported 98% client uptake for warranty-backed services, with 90% citing it as a key differentiator

The Todyl SPECTRA Certification Program is available to Todyl partners who implement the company's comprehensive security stack including SASE, SIEM, MXDR, Endpoint Security, and GRC modules, along with email security and backup solutions.

MSPs interested in transforming their ability to solve the cyber insurance challenge for clients can visit landing/spectra for more information.

About Todyl

Todyl empowers businesses of all sizes to manage risk and achieve strong security outcomes with a unified, cloud-first platform that integrates SASE, Endpoint Security, SIEM, MXDR, SOAR, and GRC into a single-agent solution. By providing the tools, insights, and automation necessary for effective and compliant cybersecurity, Todyl enables organizations to increase cyber resilience, streamline operations, and achieve compliance, all through a scalable, cost effective, and easy-to-use platform.

About SPECTRA

SPECTRA is the next generation cyber insurance and risk management platform offering services to MSPs and carriers. SPECTRA partners with industry-leading cybersecurity and (re)insurance brokers and carriers to facilitate the delivery of risk transfer solutions tailored to the MSPs channel and their customers.

SPECTRA's products include a Certification of Resilience for MSPs, backed by a 100% cash warranty for end-customers in the event of a qualifying cyber incident.

SPECTRA Certified Partners and their customers can benefit from better insurance products accurately reflecting their true risk posture.

