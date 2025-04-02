Gurugram: MCG & GMDA Conduct Joint Demolition Drive

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 2 (IANS) A joint demolition drive was conducted by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) in Gurugram's Sector-69 area on Wednesday.

Earlier, GMDA cleared over 60 acres of green belts along SPR, while regular monitoring of the stretch is also being carried out.

R.S. Baath, Nodal Officer for encroachments in Gurugram and DTP GMDA, along with the Enforcement Wing of GMDA, MCG, officers took action against illegal encroachment in Sector 69.

Baath said that more than 50 police personnel were also present during the drive, adding that about two restaurants, one office premise, two car washing areas and two car polish shops were demolished.

“These shops and establishments were constructed without any due permission along the service roads under GMDA jurisdiction,” he said.

Baath added that MCG had also issued notices to these violators and coordinated their removal in Wednesday's demolition drive by GMDA.

“It was also found that three to four slums had reoccupied the area that was earlier made encroachment-free, and their unauthorised dwellings were also cleared in the drive,” he said.

He said that GMDA and other departments of the local administration are taking strict note of the issue of encroachment in the city, and many such joint enforcement drives will be led by GMDA in Gurugram.

“Our focus is towards making the green belts and government land free of encroachment for further beautification and development purposes. Additionally, any illegal colonies and constructions will not be allowed, and combined drives will be continued in the city,” said R.S. Batth.