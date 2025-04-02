403
Busch Group Presents Solutions For The Semiconductor Industry At SEMICON SEA 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The booth will present vacuum pumps, contamination management systems, leak detectors, valves, gas abatement solutions and comprehensive sub-fab management from Pfeiffer, all aimed at improving the infrastructure of South-East Asia"s semiconductor manufacturing facilities.
Comprehensive range of vacuum and abatement solutions
Among the highlights of the exhibition are several innovative products.
UltiDry vacuum pumps are essential solutions for the semiconductor market.
The series represents the latest generation of multi-stage dry vacuum pumps and sets a new standard for clean, efficient and sustainable vacuum technology. Engineered to enhance powder management and handle high inlet flow, the new UltiDry is well suited for the harshest semiconductor applications, combining robustness with low energy consumption.
As global industries face stricter environmental regulations, Pfeiffer Vacuum+ Fab Solutions continues to drive innovative, eco-friendly technologies that meet the latest sustainability standards. The high-temperature thermal abatement systems from Pfeiffer merge the extensive process coverage of flame abatement with the fuel-free benefits of plasma abatement. They boast reduced operating costs and secondary emissions while efficiently destroying the molecular process gas NF3 with very low NOx emissions. These systems are a sustainable solution with a minimal carbon footprint for CVD and metal-etch processes. The thermal abatement systems were previously offered under the Busch Group brand centrotherm clean solutions and are now included in the Pfeiffer portfolio.
Trade show visitors can meet the experts from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions at SEMICON SEA from May 20-22, 2025, at booth L1219, level 1 at Sand Expo and Convention Centre Singapore. The event offers an excellent opportunity for attendees to engage with industry leaders and learn more about the latest advancements in vacuum and abatement technology.
