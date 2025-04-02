403
First Coffee Expands To 10 Outlets, Brewing A New Era For Coffee Lovers In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, March 2025 – For coffee aficionados, First Coffee isn't just a café - it's a revolution reshaping how India experiences specialty coffee. Catering to the modern coffee aficionado, First Coffee makes single-origin, 91 SCA-rated specialty coffee accessible, affordable, and effortless. With its grab-and-go format, edgy street-style vibe, and a menu featuring coffee mixology, boba, and matcha, First Coffee is setting a bold new norm. The brand has a simple belief that great coffee shouldn't be a luxury; it should be part of everyday culture.
Now brewing in 10 locations across Delhi NCR and Chandigarh, First Coffee is spreading its love for premium coffee faster than ever. From Pacific Mall (Jasola & NSP) to DLF CyberPark, Elante Mall Chandigarh, Vatika Towers, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas, GK-1, DLF Galleria, and City Centre Dwarka, the brand is turning everyday coffee runs into extraordinary rituals. And this is just the beginning - 15 stores are projected by the end of the quarter, 25 by the next, and an ambitious 100 outlets by FY26.
India's coffee culture is undergoing a seismic shift, and First Coffee is leading the charge. While traditional coffee chains rely heavily on ambiance or convenience, First Coffee fuses both - delivering fast, consistent, and superior-quality coffee tailored for the modern, on-the-move lifestyle. Every cup is crafted from 100% Arabica beans sourced from the Harley Estate, a micro-lot, single-origin farm committed to sustainability. Using natural lake irrigation, no chemicals, and renewable hydro and solar energy, First Coffee guarantees that your coffee is good for the planet too.
“At First Coffee, we're transforming how India embraces specialty coffee. Our vision is to make top-quality, single-origin coffee a simple part of daily life, something you grab without
overthinking, without overpaying, and without waiting. Expanding to 10 outlets is just the beginning. We're here to build a culture around coffee that's bold, fast, and rooted in today's vibe,” says Shiv Dhawan, Co-Founder of First Coffee.
“This is just the beginning,” says Sohrab Sitaram, Co-Founder of First Coffee.“With 15 stores projected by the end of this quarter, 25 by the next, and an ambitious 100 outlets by FY26, we are set to redefine the coffee experience across the country.”
First Coffee is a cultural movement. Its electric blue branding, collectible merch, and buzzing community events make it an icon in its own right. With the tagline,“First Coffee, Then Everything Else,” the brand fuels ambition, creativity, and lifestyle like no other. Whether through seasonal coffee innovations, experimental mixology, or fresh food pairings on the horizon, First Coffee keeps coffee fanatics excited with every cup.
As India's fastest-growing specialty coffee brand, First Coffee is opening doors, and it's rewriting the rules. By turning premium coffee into an everyday experience, it's bridging the gap between quality and accessibility. This is an expansion, and it's the commencement of a coffee revolution where great coffee belongs to every enthusiast every day
