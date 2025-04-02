Trimble Adds New API Capabilities To Accubid Anywhere Estimating Application

Automated connectivity enhances data analysis and collaboration for electrical contractors

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® (Nasdaq: TRMB ) today announced the availability of new application programming interfaces (APIs) for Trimble Accubid ® Anywher , a cloud-hosted estimating software for electrical projects. These connection capabilities help electrical contractors better collect, analyze and share data to improve estimating insight and collaboration across the construction lifecycle.

Five Accubid Anywhere APIs provide a comprehensive suite that helps estimators pull bid data into dashboards and reporting for analysis and improvement of estimating efforts:



A Project API provides a list of projects with the project details that can be extracted to other software.

An Estimate API captures all of the estimate information for users to extract into their ERP, including a list of estimates with their details and bid summaries.

A Final Price API allows users to compare initial estimates and final prices for different projects.

An Extension API allows users to send bill of materials (BOM) to other software. A Bid Breakdown API enables users to more easily retrieve and analyze data points such as field, shop and incidental labor from closeout screens at a line-item level of detail.

Automated API connectivity from estimating to related systems - including ERP, project management and CRM - also eliminates manual data transfer, allowing contractors to collaborate and work more efficiently across workflows.

With robust estimating functionality, integrated graphical takeoff, change order management, pricing, submittal management, and more, Accubid Anywhere helps electrical estimators bid with speed and accuracy.

The expanding suite of Accubid Anywhere APIs reflects Trimble's commitment to bringing benefits of data connectivity to contractors using systems from Trimble and from other suppliers within construction technology ecosystems.

"Estimates generate a high volume of valuable data that should be analyzed and used in other workflows, but this data often gets trapped in the estimating system," said Lawrence Smith, vice president, construction management systems at Trimble. "Using APIs to extract and connect data automatically to other systems means contractors don't have to import, export or manually re-type the information. This improves efficiency and decision making on both the project and operational level."

"Accubid Anywhere APIs allow us to see who created projects and estimates, along with where and when they were created for a better understanding of our bids," said Beau Brenno, director of business Intelligence / artificial Intelligence at Hunt Electric, a national electrical design, build, and maintenance firm based in Minnesota. "We are in the process of connecting those estimates to the jobs they become to compare how we estimated versus how the job was executed. This gives us much greater insight into where the estimate went right, where it went wrong and how we can improve estimates in the future."

Trimble Accubid Anywhere APIs are available in North America to customers with an Accubid Anywhere subscription.

More technical information is available on the Developer Documentation website at: .

For more information on Trimble Accubid Anywhere electrical estimating software, visit: .

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB ), visit: .

