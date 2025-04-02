Sooraj Pancholi Calls Working With 'Kesari Veer' Co-Star Suniel Shetty A 'Dream Come True'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Sooraj Pancholi will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with veteran actor Suniel Shetty in the highly-anticipated biopic, 'Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath'.

As the film inches closer to its release date on 16th May 2025 Pancholi reflected on his bond with Shetty. Emphasizing his support and camaraderie both on and off-screen, he said, "I've always looked up to Suniel Sir as a screen idol, and to have had the opportunity to work with him on Kesari Veer was a dream come true. He's not only an exceptional actor but also an inspiring mentor who has guided me throughout my career."

Delving deep into the on-screen fight sequences, Pancholi revealed, "It was surreal to be fighting THE Suniel Shetty! I was overwhelmed, but at the same time, I was shocked by his remarkable strength and agility. He's truly one of the best in the industry. He's an exceptional guide, and I will always look up to him."

'Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath' will feature Shetty as the fearless warrior Vegda and Pancholi as the unsung warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil. Vivek Oberoi, who stars as the antagonist, steps into the shoes of a menacing villain named Zafar. The film also introduces debutant Akanksha Sharma, who shares a romantic space with Pancholi.

Pancholi underwent a massive physical transformation, training himself in archery, sword fighting, and endurance drills in order to play the 14th-century chieftain who fought valiantly to protect the Somnath Temple.

Additionally, he also worked closely with combat instructors, learning the nuances of ancient warfare, including horseback riding and hand-to-hand combat techniques.

'Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath' brings to life the epic battle to protect the sacred Somnath Temple from invading forces. Made under the direction of Prince Dhiman, the period drama has been produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner. Monty Sharma has provided the tunes for the movie.