British MP Honors Azerbaijani Genocide Day In Parliament On March 31St

Bob Blackman also addressed the mine threat in the liberated territories of Garabagh during his speech, Azernews reports.

He highlighted that hundreds of mines are currently being manually cleared in these areas, a process that is both extremely dangerous and time-consuming. He appealed to the British government to support Azerbaijan's mine clearance efforts:

"On the anniversary of the genocide committed against the Azerbaijani people, it is crucial to remember those who tragically lost their lives. Today, hundreds of mines are still being cleared manually in liberated Garabagh. How can the government support Azerbaijan in clearing these mines so that these lands can be used for productive purposes?"

In response to the MP's speech, Stephen Doughty, the British Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories, acknowledged the importance of addressing the mine issue and emphasized the significant role the UK plays in global mine clearance efforts:

"As you know, the UK plays a major role in this area worldwide. Britain's support for Azerbaijan's mine clearance efforts is also evident," the minister said.

The British minister also emphasized the importance of peace in the region.

