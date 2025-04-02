Kumud Mishra Shares His Experience Of Working With Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali In ‘Rockstar’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actor Kumud Mishra, who is known for 'Raanjhanaa', 'Badlapur', 'Thappad', 'Sultan', 'Airlift' and others, has recollected his experience of working in the cult musical 'Rockstar'.

The film marked the first collaboration between the actor and auteur Imtiaz Ali, and featured Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role of an emotional broken yet a commercially successful rockstar.

Sharing his experience of working with Ranbir and Imitaz in the film, Kumud Mishra said,“It was a very wonderful experience. Ranbir is one of our finest actors and Imtiaz sir is an amazing director”.

In the film, Kumud Mishra essayed the role of Khatana bhai, Ranbir's confidant, his manager and his guardian angel. The role proved to be a breakout moment for the NSD graduate actor. Having exhibited a strong set of skills in acting, Kumud Mishra saw acting offers flowing in after 'Rockstar', and has gone on to work with the biggest names in Bollywood. He has worked with Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar in 'Airlift', 'Jolly LLB 2' and 'Sooryavanshi', and with superstar Salman Khan in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Bharat' and 'Tiger 3'.

He also worked with Imtiaz in his biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila', and was seen in a special appearance.

He said,“Last year, he made 'Chamkila', which is also a tremendous film. Imtiaz also cast me in a web series called 'Doctor Arora' which he produced. Doing 'Rockstar' was an amazing experience”.

Earlier, the actor said that in the age of technology art will never cease to exist. The actor said that as long as one has a story to tell, any art form will survive.

He told IANS,“I've been hearing since childhood that the theater is dying - where? It can never. Just the form has changed. Theatre festivals are big, theatre groups are big, theatre spaces are big, audiences are big. As long as you have a story to tell, any art form will survive. And the relevance of live art forms increases further because in today's time we are busy with mobiles. Theatre is a space where you feel the live performance and emotions”.

Talking about his character in 'Saanp Seedhi', he said,“Anil Wadhwa is the name of the character. He is also an actor, producer, director and screenwriter, and he makes movies. He's obsessed with himself, and is a bit of a bad guy. This is a completely different character from me, but whatever character you are doing, some part of you goes into the character, which part, I don't know. And some you take from the character”.