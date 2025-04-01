Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against XPLR, Geron, Encore, And Fluence And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN), enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), and Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR)

Class Period: January 26, 2021 - January 27, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2025

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (2) Defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into CEPF arrangements while downplaying the attendant risks; (3) XPLR could not buy out CEPFs before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (4) as a result, Defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, buy out the Company's CEPFs; (5) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR's yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the XPLR class action go to:

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)

Class Period: February 28, 2024 - February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Defendants' expectations for the launch and growth potential of Rytelo (imetelstat). The Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Geron's ability to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug and to execute on its commercial plan to target first-line ESA ineligible patients, while continually minimizing the risks associated with the burden of the weekly monitoring requirement for Rytelo and the impacts of seasonality and existing competition on the drug's sales.

For more information on the Geron class action go to:

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU)

Class Period: March 28, 2024 - March 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts regarding enCore's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) enCore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; and (3) as a result, its net losses had substantially increased.

For more information on the enCore class action go to:

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC)

Class Period: November 29, 2023 - February 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2025

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluence's relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG ("Siemens") and The AES Corporation ("AES"), was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG's U.S. affiliate, had accused Fluence of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence's margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements related to Fluence's battery energy storage business, as well as related financial results, growth, and prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Fluence class action go to:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

