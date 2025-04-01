Melania Trump: 'Love Inspires Courage'-First Lady Champions Bravery At Women Of Courage Awards

MENAFN - Live Mint) First Lady Melania Trump delivered an inspiring speech at the 2025 International Women of Courage Award ceremony, emphasising a theme of building strength through love. Addressing an audience at the Secretary of State's event, Trump spoke passionately about the power of love in fueling courage and resilience.

"Today, we celebrate courage, a strength that is based in love," she said. "This truth is illustrated to our honorees who prove that love can inspire extraordinary valor, even with the face of vulnerability."

Trump went on to highlight how the courage of the awardees has not only impacted their communities but also the world. "Their remarkable stories are a testament to the power of love in practice for family, community, and our world," she added.

Inspiration from the courageous women

The First Lady shared her admiration for the women who have displayed exceptional bravery in their personal and professional lives. She expressed her admiration for those "driven to speak out for justice, even though their voices are trembling," and those who "rise up for their community when others remain indifferent."

"Through their efforts, they instigate progress for all of humanity," Trump said, praising the recipients' tireless work in advocating for human rights, justice, and the empowerment of women and girls.

Personal connection to the theme of love and courage

Melania Trump also struck a personal note during her address, reflecting on how she has used "the power of love" as a source of strength in her own life. While she did not go into specific details, she touched on her belief in love as a foundation for resilience.