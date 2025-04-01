Allencomm Recognized As A Top Elearning Content Development Company By Elearning Industry

AllenComm - a leading provider of innovative, effective learning experiences - is named by eLearning Industry as one of the Top eLearning Content Development Companies for 2025.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, an innovator in learning advisory, design, tech and talent for the corporate learning and development market, has earned recognition as a leading provider of eLearning content development services.

The list of top eLearning content development companies named by eLearning Industry serves as an industry resource, directory and source of credible learning and development (L&D) information for organizations seeking expert-level support for their L&D programs.

In their announcement of the award, eLearning Industry said: "These eLearning experts can identify your employees' training and development needs so that your efforts are indeed effective. They can give a complete analysis of your training needs by analyzing all levels of each organization. ... Every year, eLearning Industry evaluates hundreds of eLearning content development companies ... to determine which ones stand out for their long-standing, enterprise-wide commitment to eLearning content development excellence."

Ron Zamir, AllenComm President and CEO, noted, "Effective eLearning pushes learners and leaders outside of their comfort zone. It gets them thinking about what happens next, how they can grow, and what actions they can take to reach even greater heights. At AllenComm, we love to be involved in that process. There's no greater feeling than to see someone get excited about the new possibilities that have opened up to them - about achieving their goals because of the innovative, impactful, and scalable solution we create together."

You can learn more about AllenComm's eLearning content development services by visiting their website .

If you would like to know more about any of the above information, please contact an AllenComm representative at [email protected] .

About AllenComm

For over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with leading companies and nonprofit organizations to create and scale transformative learning solutions. Extensive instructional design experience , innovative learning technologies and agency-level creative teams enable AllenComm to stand out in the learning landscape. Considered one of the top firms of its kind in the country, AllenComm wins dozens of awards year after year for their solutions. Partnering with AllenComm to supplement and support human capital management needs has helped customers reduce expenses, shorten onboarding periods and raise the impact of their efforts.

SOURCE AllenComm

