BNY 2025 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK ), a global financial services company, will hold the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement was made available on March 5, 2025.

The Annual Meeting will be held virtually, and a live webcast will be available at . This webcast may include forward-looking statements and other material information. Stockholders can participate, vote and ask questions in the Annual Meeting by entering the 16-digit control number received with their proxy materials.

BNY will also provide a conference call of the Annual Meeting. The conference call will be accessible by dialing +1 877-358-7301 (U.S.) or +1 213-992-4623 (International). Persons listening to the Annual Meeting through the conference call will not be able to participate.

An archived version of the audio webcast will be available beginning on April 16, 2025, through May 16, 2025, at

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of December 31, 2024, BNY oversees $52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK ). Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on . Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Investors

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]



Media

Garrett Marquis

+1 949 683 1503

[email protected]



SOURCE BNY

