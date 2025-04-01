RISE Commercial District Recognized As One Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America By Inc. 2025 Regionals: Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Commercial District is proud to announce that it has been recognized on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious recognition highlights RISE's outstanding leadership, strategic growth, and commitment to supporting businesses across the Midwest.

Since its founding, RISE has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the warehouse leasing industry with an all-inclusive model that eliminates the operational headache and common complications of traditional warehousing and self-storage. In 2024, RISE signed 638 leases, leasing a total of 533,774 square feet, and rapidly expanded its footprint across Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Minnesota to 13 locations, with construction already underway for additional growth in 2025 and beyond.

RISE's innovative approach has positioned the company as an industry leader in all-inclusive small warehouse leasing. Their success is driven by a business model that fills a critical gap in the commercial leasing space, offering the perfect middle ground for businesses that are too large for self-storage but don't need expansive commercial warehousing. Their all-inclusive approach, bundling amenities, utilities, maintenance, cleaning, landscaping, and IT services into one lease price, allows clients to focus on what they do best: growing their businesses.

"Our inclusion on the Inc. Regionals list is a significant milestone, one that reflects the incredible dedication of our team and the trust of the businesses we serve," said Jim Sapp, CEO of RISE Commercial District. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering flexible leasing options, transparent pricing, and premium customer service that enables businesses to scale efficiently and confidently."

This achievement underscores RISE's ongoing commitment to building long-term partnerships with businesses across the midwest. RISE has fostered a strong community of professionals, providing a clean, secure, and professional environment, while establishing itself as a true partner in business success.

To view the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Midwest list, visit . To learn more about RISE Commercial District and its services, visit or contact Pat Rodgers at 317-605-7686 or [email protected] .

About RISE Commercial District:

RISE Commercial District is transforming the small warehouse industry with its all-inclusive leasing model. By offering flexible, all inclusive amenities that meet the diverse needs of businesses, RISE empowers clients to focus on growth while minimizing operational challenges. With locations across Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, RISE serves as a trusted partner and catalyst for client success through innovative solutions, exceptional customer service, and a supportive community atmosphere.

Contact: Pat Rodgers

Phone: 317-605-7686

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RISE Commercial District

