Zelensky: Ukraine Transmits All Information On Russia's Violation Of Partial Ceasefire To U.S

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is passing on to the United States all information about Russia's violation of the partial ceasefire, which provides for an end to strikes on the energy sector and silence at sea.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Monitoring the implementation of certain agreements is very important here. So far, we believe that there is no high-level monitoring process, but we, for our part, almost daily, I asked our side to do so, pass on information at the level of various institutions about Russia's violation of the agreements not to hit the energy sector with missiles. We pass this information on to the United States and we see that America is beginning to understand this a little bit,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 25, the delegations of Ukraine and the United States held talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The United States and Ukraine agreed to ensure safe navigation, prevent the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

The White House also said that following talks between the US and Russian delegations on March 24, the United States would help restore Russia's access to the global agricultural and fertilizer market.

On March 25, the Kremlin announced that the agreement on the safety of navigation in the Black Sea would come into force after some of the restrictions against Russia were lifted.