New Program Helps Our Nation's Heroes Maintain and Improve Their Health After Sacrificing So Much

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful display of gratitude and support, CVS Health® is stepping forward as a founding sponsor of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's (CMOHS) HonorCare Program-a newly defined health program designed to safeguard the well-being of the nation's most decorated heroes–Medal of Honor Recipients–and their families.

CVS Health® / HonorCare Logo Lockup.

CVS Health® Director of Military Connected Community Initiatives, Dave Lee, had the honor of joining nearly 20 of the nation's 60 living Medal of Honor Recipients as a distinguished guest at the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's annual Citizen Honors Awards.

CVS Health Commits $100,000 to Congressional Medal of Honor Society's HonorCare Program

Post thi

Timed with National Medal of Honor Day, this collaboration underscores CVS Health's deep commitment to honoring those who have made unparalleled sacrifices in service to our country. Through a generous $100,000 donation, CVS Health will energize and empower the HonorCare Program to provide a comprehensive range of health care services, including mental health support, companion care, and assistance for the long-term well-being of the 61 living Medal of Honor Recipients and their families. This essential collaboration ensures these extraordinary individuals receive the holistic care and dignity they have earned through their sacrifices.

"This contribution from CVS Health is not only incredibly generous – it's vital," said Medal of Honor Recipient and CMOHS President Britt Slabinski. "The journey of a Medal of Honor Recipient doesn't end after the battle. The lasting physical and emotional tolls persist long after. Thanks to CVS Health, we can now provide the care that these heroes need to heal, recover, and live fulfilling lives, all while continuing to inspire our nation by sharing their stories."

CVS Health's commitment to the military-connected community runs deep, and their involvement in the HonorCare Program is a natural extension of their ongoing mission to make health care more accessible. As a leading health solutions company, CVS Health is not just enhancing medical accessibility for Medal of Honor Recipients-they are enriching the lives of these deserving individuals and their families by addressing their unique, ongoing health needs.

"At CVS Health, we believe in honoring those who have selflessly served our country, and we are deeply proud to support the Congressional Medal of Honor Society in providing the care these heroes deserve," said Len Shankman, Executive Vice President and President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "By working with the Society, we are ensuring that Medal of Honor Recipients and their families receive the comprehensive support they need to thrive, and we hope this inspires others to join us in caring for those who have given so much for our freedom."

The HonorCare Program is a bold step forward in fulfilling two key mandates of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's charter: protecting and providing for the well-being of the nation's living Medal of Honor Recipients and their families. This partnership represents a meaningful and enduring commitment to those who have gone above and beyond in service to our nation.

For more information about the HonorCare Program and how to support Medal of Honor Recipients, please visit cmohs .

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had more than 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 90 million plan members, and a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than 800,000 patients per year. The Company also serves an estimated more than 36 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About HonorCare

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society's HonorCare Program is a dedicated initiative designed to provide comprehensive healthcare support and resources to Medal of Honor Recipients and their families. This program honors the courage and sacrifice of our Nation's heroes by ensuring they receive the highest quality medical care, assistance, and support. Caring for these individuals is crucial to their ability to continue inspiring others and preserving the legacy of the Medal. Their stories serve as powerful lessons of valor and dedication, making their well-being-and that of their loved ones-a matter of national importance.

As part of the Society's mission, we are committed not only to protecting the integrity of the Medal and providing care for Recipients but also to extending that care to their spouses and families. Our responsibility includes assuming care and protection for the loved ones of these extraordinary individuals, recognizing the sacrifices they have made alongside them. Through HonorCare, Medal of Honor Recipients and their families gain access to personalized healthcare consultation and comprehensive wellness services tailored to their unique needs.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization entrusted with the care, preservation, and protection of the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military award for valor in combat. Chartered by Congress in 1958, the Society is exclusively comprised of living Medal of Honor recipients who embody the values of courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism, and citizenship. As the sole authority on the Medal, the Society safeguards its integrity, ensuring its legacy endures for generations. The Society fulfills its mission through impactful outreach, education, and preservation initiatives, including the Medal of Honor Character Development Program, Citizen Honors Awards, and the Medal of Honor Museum. Located aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolin.

Guided by a bipartisan commitment to its charter, the Society leads the nation in advancing education, inspiring Americans to live by the Medal's values, and providing recipients opportunities to engage with communities across the country. With over 40 million Americans having served in the Armed Forces since its creation during the Civil War, yet only 3,526 having received the Medal of Honor, the Society's mission to preserve its legacy becomes more urgent as the number of living recipients continues to decline-reflecting a 44.44% loss since 2014. To learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's programs, visit cmohs .

Media Contact:

Morgan Blakley

Congressional Medal of Honor Society

[email protected]

972-921-7336

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Society

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED