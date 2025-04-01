ADY Launches FLIRT Train To Optimize Absheron Circular Route

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

To enhance passenger satisfaction and regulate passenger density, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) has launched the FLIRT train, manufactured by the Swiss company Stadler, on the Absheron circular route, Azernews reports, citing the ADY.

This move is part of efforts to optimize the train schedule on this line, effective from April 1. The FLIRT train operates on the suburban Baku-Khirdalan-Baku route. The single-story, 5-car modern train has a passenger capacity of up to 550 people, including 268 seats. It can reach a maximum speed of 125 km/h, with an average speed of 85 km/h.

To accommodate the FLIRT train, a new 550 mm platform was constructed at Bilajari station, while part of the existing 1100 mm platform at the Sumgayit direction was lowered to 550 mm. Additionally, the platform at Khirdalan station was adapted to the 550 mm gauge.

The train operates 10 daily flights, covering the Baku-Khirdalan distance in 21 minutes, and the return trip in 22 minutes. According to the new schedule, the FLIRT train departs from Khirdalan at 06:53, arriving in Baku at 07:15, providing extra opportunities for those starting their workday at 8:00. The next train from Khirdalan to Baku departs at 08:00.

The FLIRT train features advanced safety systems, including movement interval control, automatic speed limit adjustment, emergency stop mechanisms, and integration with signaling systems. It also records and stores data to analyze malfunctions.

These upgrades align with the goals outlined in the "Mobility Transformation Program in Baku City and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030" and the "State Program for Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku City and Surrounding Areas for 2025–2030," contributing significantly to the improvement of urban mobility and transportation efficiency.