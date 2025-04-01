Cognitive Process Automation Market To USD 53.48 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Demand For Intelligent Automation Solutions | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising AI and machine learning adoption in process automation drives market growth, boosting operational efficiency and minimizing human errors. Pune, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitive Process Automation Market Size Analysis: “ According to SNS Insider, the Cognitive Process Automation Market , which was valued at USD 6.55 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 53.48 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 26.33% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. ”

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.55 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 53.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.33% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Rapid Adoption of Hyper-Automation Drives Cognitive Process Automation Growth by Enhancing Workflow Efficiency, Decision-Making, and AI-Driven Process Optimization

By Type: Robotic Process Automation dominates, while Intelligent Process Automation grows fastest in transforming automation.

The enterprise RPA technology dominated the market and accounted for 66% of revenue share because of the popularity of automating repetitive and rule-based processes. This segment is expected to grow as organizations continue deploying automation for increasing operational efficiency and minimizing manual errors in finance, IT, and customer service functions. With AI capabilities integrated into RPA solutions, they're progressively getting more intelligent, capable of managing advanced workflows.

The Intelligent Process Automation is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Intelligent Process Automation uses AI, machine learning, and cognitive computing to enable traditional RPA. The growing need for intelligent solutions that are able to process unstructured data and growing investments toward the scalable automation tools in AI technology are some of the factors anticipated for driving the growth of this segment.

By Services: Finance leads in adoption, while HR is the fastest-growing service leveraging AI-driven efficiency.

The finance segment dominated the market and accounted for 37% of revenue share, owing to the high penetration of CPA solutions for automating financial reporting, invoice processing, and compliance management. The adoption is highest in the finance sector, which stands to gain the most from CPA's ability to reduce mistakes, increase transaction speed, and improve decision-making.

The market for the HR segment is anticipated to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period due to growing demand for automation in recruitment, payroll processing, and employee engagement. AI and NLP-based CPA solutions are helping HR departments to optimize the selection of talents and enhance administrative task efficiency.

By Application: Machine Learning dominates the market, while Natural Language Processing registers the fastest growth.

The machine learning segment dominated the market and accounted for 34% of revenue share due to the potential of machine learning to improve predictive analytics, optimize business processes, and manage complex decision-making processes. Entering this new era of machine learning, organizations across different industries are already utilizing it to enhance realtime insights and better the operations in place.

NLP is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in this during this forecasted period owing to the rising demand for voice-enabled automation, chatbots and sentiment analysis tools. The NLP solutions are greatly revolutionizing customer interaction, enhancing accessibility, and fostering personalized services.

By Industry Vertical: BFSI dominates adoption, while Healthcare & Life Sciences emerge as the fastest-growing vertical.

The BFSI sector dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to the massive implementation of automation solutions for fraud detection, loan processing, and customer service. In the BFSI sector, a CPA streamlines compliance management and lowers operational risks.

The healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, stands to benefit significantly from the adoption of CPA solutions in medical data management, diagnostics, and patient engagement. These solutions help boost efficiency, accuracy in tracking data and enable better clinical outcomes.

Regional Analysis: North America dominates, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region for cognitive automation.

North America dominated the market and accounted for 38% of revenue share due to the early adoption of advanced automation technologies and significant investments in AI and machine learning, combined with the existence of key market participants in this region. Additionally, the growing emphasis on digital transformation across various commercial enterprises in the region propels the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Due to the fast adoption of automation technologies in economies such as China and India. Regional growth is driven by government initiatives to promote digitalization and the rising adoption of AI-enabled automation solutions across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and retail.

Recent Developments in the Cognitive Process Automation Market (2024):



January 2024 : UiPath introduced AI-enhanced agents designed to revolutionize financial services by enabling intelligent automation, thereby enhancing efficiency and compliance. ​

February 2024 : Automation Anywhere unveiled new cognitive automation tools integrated with advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, empowering users to create automation through natural language conversations, thereby accelerating automation development. ​ March 2024 : Blue Prism partnered with global healthcare firms to streamline medical data processing through cognitive process automation solutions, enhancing data accuracy and operational efficiency.

