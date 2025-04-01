Linden Capital Partners Announces Final Close Of Structured Capital Fund II At $400 Million

CHICAGO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden Capital Partners ("Linden"), a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm, today announced the close of Linden Structured Capital Fund II ("SCF II" or "the Fund"). The Fund closed with $400 million of commitments, exceeding the prior structured capital fund ("SCF I") size of approximately $355 million.

SCF II, like Linden's first Structured Capital Fund, is focused on investing in middle market healthcare companies via securities with debt- and equity-like features. The Fund has made eight investments to date, including its first full realization at the end of last year. Participants in SCF II include a range of SCF I investors including pension plans, insurance companies, family offices, and asset managers, as well as new investors from the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

"Our mission to create and support exceptional companies, coupled with our deep and experienced team and network, continues to strengthen our position as the largest healthcare-dedicated manager," said Linden's Co-Founder and President, Tony Davis. "The support of our existing and new investors in SCF II underscores our approach, and we're proud to announce this milestone."

"Our portfolio continues to highlight Linden Structured Capital's ability to be a value-added partner to healthcare companies and their equity sponsors, management teams, and founders, leveraging Linden's healthcare franchise, network, and infrastructure to support our investment strategy," said Linden Structured Capital Partner, Scott Gallin. "The performance of SCF I and demand we've seen in SCF II amidst the current market affirms our strategy, underscores our firm's durability, and we believe positions us well to continue to drive results for our investors."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel, and PJT Park Hill served as placement advisor.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 45 healthcare companies encompassing over 350+ total transactions across its strategies. The firm currently manages approximately $12.5 billion of regulatory assets under management. For more information, please visit .

