Payroll Integrations Ranks No. 23 On Inc.'S 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Pacific

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Technology Company in the Top 20% of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific List

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Payroll Integrations , the technology company that's reimagining how employers support employees' financial well-being through benefit automation, today announced that it ranked No. 23 on Inc. Magazine's fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list . The annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific, which includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Payroll Integrations works with over 5,000 companies to transform how employers deliver critical benefits and support employees' financial wellness. The company's technology directly connects payroll systems with retirement, HSA and other benefit providers to automate the exchange of critical payroll and benefits data. This enables HR teams to minimize the time spent on administrative tasks like onboarding employees onto benefit plans and managing benefit deductions and employee contributions to ensure data accuracy. Payroll Integrations works with the country's leading payroll and benefit providers including ADP, Quickbooks Online, Paychex, Empower and Transamerica.

“We started Payroll Integrations because we knew there was a better way for employers to manage payroll and benefit processes, instead of spending hours completing the administrative tasks manually,” said Doug Sabella, CEO and Co-founder, Payroll Integrations.“We are honored to be named one of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific as we continue to help employers run their businesses more effectively and improve employee's financial well-being.”

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Inc. Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy's most dynamic segment. The companies on this year's list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2023, these 142 private companies had a median growth rate of 124 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region's economy.

“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director, Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles can be found at .

###



About Payroll Integrations

Payroll Integrations is the technology company that's reimagining how employers support employees' financial well-being through benefit automation. Their integration platform is used by more than 5,000 businesses to connect payroll with retirement, HSA and other employer-sponsored benefit plans for over one million employees. Payroll providers including ADP, Paychex, Quickbooks Online and others use Payroll Integrations to seamlessly connect with 401k benefit providers such as Empower, Transamerica Principal, VOYA and John Hancock. Payroll Integrations is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in San Diego.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .



Kieran Powell

Payroll Integrations

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.