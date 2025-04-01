Pro And Challenger Pickleball League Season 2 To Be Held In December

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Building on the immense success of the inaugural season in February, Pro & Challenger Pickleball League will return for its Season 2 from December 16 to 23.

The league is set to bring together the finest pickleball talent, with players selected through an auction-based drafting format. The player registration window for the auction started on Tuesday.

The league's prize pool is significant, with each Pro team receiving a purse of USD 62,500 and Challenger teams receiving USD 12,500.

With 75 Pro and 75 Challenger players shortlisted, the auction will take place in July/August 2025, ensuring a highly competitive draft where five players per team (comprising 50 Pro & 50 Challenger players) will be selected. The league also introduces an exciting Grand Slam of Pickleball, further elevating the sport's presence in India.

Commenting about the upcoming season, Shashank Khaitan, partner at Global Sports, said, "Pickleball is growing at an unprecedented pace in India, and with the Global Sports Pro & Challenger League coming back at the end of the year, we are creating a world-class platform for athletes to showcase their skills."

"This league is not just about competition; it's about building a thriving ecosystem for pickleball in the country and allowing Indian players to be recognized on a global stage," he said.

As the excitement builds for the return of the league, the stage is set for an electrifying edition that will assemble top athletes and fans under one roof. With its fast-paced gameplay, inclusive appeal, and growing global recognition, pickleball is poised to become a major force in the country's sporting landscape.