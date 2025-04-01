Top 10 Growth Opportunities In The Unified Communications And Collaboration (UCC) Market For 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Unified Communications and Collaboration, 2025" report has been added tooffering.Cloud communications empower customer organizations to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. IT decision makers (ITDMs) rank boosting team collaboration, improving the customer experience, and enhancing resiliency and business continuity as the top three UCC technology investment drivers. Mature applications in the business communications and collaboration stack (e.g., email, voice, web conferencing) now underpin increasingly advanced and intelligent analytics, automation, and personalization capabilities for a broadening base of users.

IT and telecom decision-makers continue to look to cloud providers for strong, yet flexible roadmaps to adopt as technologies mature and their organizations prepare to take the next steps in leveraging those technologies more meaningfully and holistically in their long-term growth strategies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the top focus in 2025. Customers across industries are educating on the practical benefits, return on investment (ROI), costs, and potential risks. With the potential of Agentic AI, providers are on the cusp of revolutionizing the communications industry with customizable AI solutions that elevate the value of customer UCC investments.

Security, privacy and compliance factors will remain omnipresent as communications session are performed across a broad range of modalities, channels, devices and environments, and as the volumes of data generated from this sessions and use of AI grows. Customization for verticals, user personas and preferences, workplaces, and mobility are underlying themes as customers expect more value and closer fit to their specific requirements.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Growth Opportunity 1: Agentic Set to Catalyze AI-led Transformation

Growth Opportunity 2: Security, Privacy & Compliance Remain Omnipresent

Growth Opportunity 3: Microsoft Initiatives Compel Total Market Response

Growth Opportunity 4: Workspace Evolution & the Impact on Employee Experience

Growth Opportunity 5: Emphasis on Verticals & Frontline Workers

Growth Opportunity 6: UCC Satisfies Diverse Mobility Needs

Growth Opportunity 7: Programmable Communications Drive Differentiation & Value

Growth Opportunity 8: AI & Performance Driven at the Edge

Growth Opportunity 9: ESG Momentum is Poised for Acceleration

Growth Opportunity 10: Personalization Comes into Focus

