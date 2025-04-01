Ixlayer And Ipsos' Ixinsights 2025 Study Reveals Consumer Expectations For Digital Health And Pharma's Role In Enhancing Patient Experience

Study Captures Drivers and Deterrents to Digital Health to Inform Biopharma Cx, Commercialization and Marketing Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer , a leading cloud-based healthtech platform, with Ipsos, a global leader in market research, have released findings from the inaugural research report, " ixlayer ixInsights 2025: Pharma's Role in Improving the Health Experience." The study looks at patients with specific conditions–asthma, COPD, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, psoriasis, or atopic dermatitis–to identify their experiences, motivations and barriers to digital health adoption. More importantly, it looks ahead outlining actionable insight and drivers to enhance biopharma's customer experience (Cx), commercialization and marketing efforts.

A resounding 74% of surveyed patients would value help from a pharmaceutical company to reduce their healthcare barriers. These findings explore the health solutions these patients are looking for and the positive impact on the perception of the pharma companies that offer them.

In fact, 8 in 10 patients in this survey said that pharmaceutical companies should provide resources to help them get the care and medicines they need (81%). The report highlights consumers' strong demand for various digital health solutions from pharma including patient assistance, affordability, easier access to lab testing, tools to help access medication and telehealth services. Consumer sentiment aligns with the 83% of U.S. physicians across specialties that believe at-home diagnostic tests help move patients through the care continuum faster, leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment to support better health, according to a separate 2024 survey of U.S. physicians.

"The expansion of DTC initiatives and services leveraging digital technology for pharma is a hot topic among the biopharma leaders we meet with, and partnering with Ipsos allowed us to uncover the real challenges and opportunities shaping the future of this emerging model," explained Pouria Sanae , co-founder and CEO, ixlayer. "This survey confirms that patients don't just want treatment from pharma-they want seamless, digital-first healthcare experiences that fit into their lives."

"It is crucial for all stakeholders to focus on integrating and developing tools that put patients at the core," explained Chareen Lim, SVP of Ipsos Healthcare. "The journey towards a seamless patient experience is ongoing, and this study shows there are ample opportunities to innovate and improve within this young and dynamic sector."

Excerpted data: "ixlayer ixInsights 2025: Pharma's Role in Improving the Health Experience"



Current adoption is strong, with room for technical improvements



More than 3 out of 4 respondents agree that digital health solutions have helped maintain better communication with their healthcare providers (77%)



They believe that it's a cost effective way to maintain their health (73%)



27% report having technical difficulties when using digital health solutions

50% have to use multiple digital health platforms

Top digital health solutions



92% of surveyed patients use or have used patient portals for accessing healthcare information and resources



82% use or have used telehealth platforms for virtual consultations



67% use or have used pharmacy delivery services



65% use or have used wearable devices for health

62% use or have used at-home diagnostic testing kits

These patients want pharma to do more



81% of respondents believe pharmaceutical companies should provide resources to help them access care and medications

Only 16% strongly believes pharma prioritizes their needs

Attributes of digital health services poised to drive usage



Ability to consult with healthcare professionals virtually or schedule in person



83% of respondents report a likelihood to use



Accept insurance coverage for services



83% report a likelihood to use



Secure options for sharing your health data (e.g., lab test results) with others including your healthcare provider



79% report a likelihood to use



Easier access for lab testing, at-home kits, or scheduling at service center



78% report a likelihood to use



Provides digital pharmacy options (e.g., online ordering, prescription delivery)

74% report a likelihood to use

92% of surveyed patients say their perception of pharma would improve if they offered at least one of the following digital health solutions, including:



Ability to consult with healthcare professionals virtually or schedule in person



78% say it would improve their perception of pharma



Accept insurance coverage for services



83% say it would improve their perception of pharma



Secure options for sharing your health data (e.g., lab test results) with others including your healthcare provider



77% say it would improve their perception of pharma



Easier access for lab testing, at-home kits, or scheduling at service center



78% say it would improve their perception of pharma



Provides digital pharmacy options (e.g., online ordering, prescription delivery) 74% say it would improve their perception of pharma

The study captures consumer sentiment for what's working and what's not in digital health. Their top reasons for satisfaction with digital health are: convenience, improved communication with healthcare providers, quicker access to treatment or care, and easier access to the medications they need. The top reasons for dissatisfaction with digital health are: the need to use multiple platforms to get what they need, technical issues, and concerns about data security.

The rise of digital health, telemedicine, and direct-to-patient platforms highlights the growing demand for technology-driven healthcare solutions. As consumers increasingly expect these innovations, the survey findings signal a critical opportunity for pharma to strengthen its relationship with patients. Companies that prioritize patient-centric, digital solution will be well-positioned to lead in the evolving healthcare ecosystem.

Survey Methodology

These are some of the findings of an ixlayer patient survey, with data collection done by Ipsos. A total of n=414 individuals, ages 21+, with at least one of the following conditions was surveyed online between January 6-24, 2025: asthma, COPD, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, psoriasis, or atopic dermatitis. Some quotas were placed around respondent age in order to achieve a nearly even split of baby boomer, Gen X, and millennial respondents. No weights were applied to the data, and the findings reflect the opinion of these survey respondents only.

