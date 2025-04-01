Ixlayer And Ipsos' Ixinsights 2025 Study Reveals Consumer Expectations For Digital Health And Pharma's Role In Enhancing Patient Experience
Study Captures Drivers and Deterrents to Digital Health to Inform Biopharma Cx, Commercialization and Marketing Efforts
SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ixlayer , a leading cloud-based healthtech platform, with Ipsos, a global leader in market research, have released findings from the inaugural research report, " ixlayer ixInsights 2025: Pharma's Role in Improving the Health Experience." The study looks at patients with specific conditions–asthma, COPD, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, psoriasis, or atopic dermatitis–to identify their experiences, motivations and barriers to digital health adoption. More importantly, it looks ahead outlining actionable insight and drivers to enhance biopharma's customer experience (Cx), commercialization and marketing efforts.
To view the complete "ixlayer ixInsights 2025" study by Ipsos, email [email protected] to request a copy.
A resounding 74% of surveyed patients would value help from a pharmaceutical company to reduce their healthcare barriers. These findings explore the health solutions these patients are looking for and the positive impact on the perception of the pharma companies that offer them.
In fact, 8 in 10 patients in this survey said that pharmaceutical companies should provide resources to help them get the care and medicines they need (81%). The report highlights consumers' strong demand for various digital health solutions from pharma including patient assistance, affordability, easier access to lab testing, tools to help access medication and telehealth services. Consumer sentiment aligns with the 83% of U.S. physicians across specialties that believe at-home diagnostic tests help move patients through the care continuum faster, leading to earlier diagnosis and treatment to support better health, according to a separate 2024 survey of U.S. physicians.
"The expansion of DTC initiatives and services leveraging digital technology for pharma is a hot topic among the biopharma leaders we meet with, and partnering with Ipsos allowed us to uncover the real challenges and opportunities shaping the future of this emerging model," explained Pouria Sanae , co-founder and CEO, ixlayer. "This survey confirms that patients don't just want treatment from pharma-they want seamless, digital-first healthcare experiences that fit into their lives."
"It is crucial for all stakeholders to focus on integrating and developing tools that put patients at the core," explained Chareen Lim, SVP of Ipsos Healthcare. "The journey towards a seamless patient experience is ongoing, and this study shows there are ample opportunities to innovate and improve within this young and dynamic sector."
Excerpted data: "ixlayer ixInsights 2025: Pharma's Role in Improving the Health Experience"
-
Current adoption is strong, with room for technical improvements
-
More than 3 out of 4 respondents agree that digital health solutions have helped maintain better communication with their healthcare providers (77%)
They believe that it's a cost effective way to maintain their health (73%)
27% report having technical difficulties when using digital health solutions
50% have to use multiple digital health platforms
-
92% of surveyed patients use or have used patient portals for accessing healthcare information and resources
82% use or have used telehealth platforms for virtual consultations
67% use or have used pharmacy delivery services
65% use or have used wearable devices for health
62% use or have used at-home diagnostic testing kits
-
81% of respondents believe pharmaceutical companies should provide resources to help them access care and medications
Only 16% strongly believes pharma prioritizes their needs
-
Ability to consult with healthcare professionals virtually or schedule in person
-
83% of respondents report a likelihood to use
-
83% report a likelihood to use
-
79% report a likelihood to use
-
78% report a likelihood to use
-
74% report a likelihood to use
-
Ability to consult with healthcare professionals virtually or schedule in person
-
78% say it would improve their perception of pharma
-
83% say it would improve their perception of pharma
-
77% say it would improve their perception of pharma
-
78% say it would improve their perception of pharma
-
74% say it would improve their perception of pharma
The study captures consumer sentiment for what's working and what's not in digital health. Their top reasons for satisfaction with digital health are: convenience, improved communication with healthcare providers, quicker access to treatment or care, and easier access to the medications they need. The top reasons for dissatisfaction with digital health are: the need to use multiple platforms to get what they need, technical issues, and concerns about data security.
The rise of digital health, telemedicine, and direct-to-patient platforms highlights the growing demand for technology-driven healthcare solutions. As consumers increasingly expect these innovations, the survey findings signal a critical opportunity for pharma to strengthen its relationship with patients. Companies that prioritize patient-centric, digital solution will be well-positioned to lead in the evolving healthcare ecosystem.
About ixlayer
ixlayer [pronounced: I-X-layer] is the leading provider of cloud-based platforms that power a seamless, end-to-end direct-to-patient healthcare experience. The name reflects our core strength: "i" for robust data and technology infrastructure and "x" for exceptional user experience. ixEngage by ixlayer seamlessly integrates with all healthcare ecosystem partners, connecting biopharma with patients in a user-centric way. This proprietary technology accelerates the path to diagnoses, supports optimal care, drives operational efficiency, and improves health equity and outcomes for all. To date, ixlayer has activated over four million patient care journeys, simplifying the complex web of healthcare. Learn more at .
About Ipsos
Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.
Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.
Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.
Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS, Bloomberg IPS:FP
Survey Methodology
These are some of the findings of an ixlayer patient survey, with data collection done by Ipsos. A total of n=414 individuals, ages 21+, with at least one of the following conditions was surveyed online between January 6-24, 2025: asthma, COPD, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, psoriasis, or atopic dermatitis. Some quotas were placed around respondent age in order to achieve a nearly even split of baby boomer, Gen X, and millennial respondents. No weights were applied to the data, and the findings reflect the opinion of these survey respondents only.
