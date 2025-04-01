403
Eurostat: EU Annual Inflation Rate Slows In March
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 1 (KUNA) -- The European Union's statistical office, Eurostat, announced on Tuesday that the annual inflation rate slowed in March 2025.
Inflation reached 2.2 percent, compared to 2.3 pct in February, bringing the rate closer to the European Central Bank's 2 pct target.
Eurostat reported that the services sector was the largest contributor to the rise in the annual inflation rate in the euro area, recording 3.4 pct compared to 3.7 pct in February, followed by the food, alcohol and tobacco sector at 2.9 pct compared to 2.7 pct in February.
Non-energy industrial goods prices registered a 0.6 pct decline, unchanged from February, while energy prices registered a decline of -0.7 pct, compared to 0.2 pct in February. (end)
