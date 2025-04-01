Black Sea Update: Russia Keeps Two Kalibr Carriers On Combat Duty
This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
“There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.Read also: G7 security advisers talk establishing peace in Ukraine
Also, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently four Russian warships on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are Kalibr carriers, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.
In addition, it is reported that no enemy vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the past 24 hours.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, China launched military exercises around Taiwan.
Illustrative photo
