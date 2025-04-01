Black Sea Update: Russia Keeps Two Kalibr Carriers On Combat Duty

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two Russian Kalibr missile carriers with a total salvo of up to eight missiles have been deployed in the Black Sea, while no warships have been spotted in the Sea of ​​Azov.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

“There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea, carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of ​​Azov,” the post says.

Also, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently four Russian warships on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are Kalibr carriers, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.

In addition, it is reported that no enemy vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the past 24 hours.

