US State Department: Processing Of Afghan SIV Applications Continues

The U.S. State Department confirmed on Monday that it is continuing to process Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applications for Afghanistan's nationals. The department stated that these applications are currently in various stages, including consular interviews, security reviews, and visa issuance decisions.

The U.S. government clarified that the citizens of Afghanistan with SIVs will not receive financial support from the U.S. upon arrival. They are expected to travel to the U.S. using commercial airline services, and must have sufficient financial resources to support themselves after their arrival.

In contrast to the Biden administration's stance, the Trump administration had previously cut off funding to resettlement organizations for immigrants. As a result, Afghanistan's migrants will not receive federal assistance upon arrival, a policy that has left many individuals concerned about their future in the U.S.

The announcement from the State Department has done little to assuage the concerns of migrants, many of whom fear their relocation may be halted due to the Trump administration's immigration policies. These individuals, who have assisted the U.S. military and government in Afghanistan, were expecting help with their resettlement.

The AfghanEvac organization, which supports former U.S. allies, previously warned that the suspension of funding for resettlement programs, coupled with the issuance of a travel ban for citizens from certain Muslim-majority countries, has created uncertainty about the future of the Afghanistan allies relocation process.

The U.S. State Department acknowledged the legal challenges surrounding the suspension of the refugee resettlement programs for vulnerable populations from countries like Afghanistan. They refrained from commenting further on the status of other visa programs for Afghan nationals.

In response to the suspension of the Afghan relocation program, several influential U.S. Congress members wrote to President Trump urging him to reconsider his decision. They expressed concerns that this policy would endanger the lives of 200,000 Afghan allies who worked alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

The suspension of the Afghan relocation program has prompted fears for the safety of thousands of individuals, including family members of U.S. military personnel and former interpreters. Many of these individuals were in the process of being resettled in the U.S. after the fall of the Afghanistan government.

The legal and political uncertainty surrounding Afghan migrant resettlement continues to raise serious questions about the future of these individuals and the U.S. government's role in assisting them.

