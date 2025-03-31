Lone Wolf Technologies And FMLS Announce Five-Year Strategic Partnership To Transform Transaction Management For Over 60,000 Members

DALLAS, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leader in residential real estate software, and the longest-standing technology company in the real estate industry, today announced a five-year partnership with First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) to provide its over 60,000 members with Lone Wolf's transaction management solutions, including the industry-leading Authentisign eSignature solution.

This landmark agreement marks the first of several long-term partnerships Lone Wolf has planned to deliver comprehensive technology solutions to real estate professionals nationwide. The partnership will provide FMLS members with a client-centric transaction management platform that streamlines workflows while maintaining the highest standards of service.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide real estate professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional client experiences," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "We want all agents to be able to simplify their transaction process, and we're thrilled to bring this technology to FMLS members."

At the heart of this partnership lies Lone Wolf's cutting-edge transaction management technology. FMLS Members not only will enjoy the trusted TransactionDesk platform but also will gain exclusive access to Transact-Lone Wolf's revolutionary new tool. Transact reimagines transaction management by focusing on clients rather than just property addresses, delivering a streamlined, client-centric experience. Plus, with seamless integration into Lone Wolf's Foundation, the industry cloud, this partnership brings unmatched efficiency and innovation to real estate professionals.

"Many of our members are familiar with TransactionDesk and have asked us to provide it as an FMLS member-benefit. So, we are very excited to provide them with a choice for their forms, transaction management, and electronic signature needs. We look forward to also launching Lone Wolf's new Transact platform later this year to give them even more choice," said Jeremy Crawford, CEO of FMLS.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, Inc. is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, teams, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits-from leads to transactions to back office to analytics. Lone Wolf's headquarters are in Dallas, TX.

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded in 1957 by eight brokers who wanted to share real estate listings to help connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is the fourth largest MLS in the US. As Georgia's largest MLS, it serves over 57,000 members and has extensive MLS partnerships across Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, plus Costa Rica, Mexico, and much of Central America. Find out more at .

